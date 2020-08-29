Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs survived a fightback from Nicole Melichar and Xu Xifan to win the Western & Southern Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA – No.3 seeds Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs won the Ladies Doubles at the Western & Southern Open with a strong performance against No.2 seeds Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan.

The American-Dutch pairing, who were both two-time runners-up in Cincinnati with previous partnerships, took one hour 18 minutes to seal victory, 6-1, 4-6, [10-6], making just five unforced errors over the course of the match.

READ MORE: Mertens, Sabalenka start title defense in US Open women's doubles draw

It was the pair’s first title together and represented Schuurs’ first appearance in a WTA Tour final since Cincinnati last year – a tournament in which she and Anna-Lena Groenefeld were defeated by Lucie Hradecka and Andreja Klepac.

Peschke and Schuurs had accounted for the two-time defending champions in the semis with an impressive 6-2, 6-1 victory and once again displayed a remarkable understanding given the relative newness of the partnership.

After Peschke, a former World No.1 in doubles, held serve solidly in the opening game, the lower-ranked pair immediately set about establishing their advantage as they attacked the Melichar serve, sealing it as the American lobbed long on the decisive point.

It set the tone for the opening frame, with Xu’s hold of serve to love representing four of the seven points the Chinese-American pairing won in the space of four games otherwise dominated by their rivals, who were working the ball around court intelligently and catching their opponents out at the net.

Although Schuurs was forced to a decisive point on her serve after two set points was squandered, Xu’s tame long forehand secured the opening set.

For a brief period, it seemed the second might be as one sided as the first. Xu was broken in the opening game but serving at 1-3, 30-30, the Chinese player dug deep to hold her serve and switch the momentum of the match.

A Schuurs double fault presented the No.2 seeds with a break to level, with Xu notably exploiting the weakness of the ‘I’ formation by driving forehand winners off the return down the line.

It was again on the Schuurs serve that Melichar and Xu stepped up to seal the set. Having established a 15-40 advantage, the first chance was misfired wide, but a match tiebreak was forced as the Doubles World No.10 drilled a return that was too hot for Peschke to control.

Although the No.2 seeds scored the first minibreak in the decisive sequence, it was ultimately dominated by Peschke and Schuurs, who surged to the finishing line by winning seven of the last eight points.

Victory represents the fourth WTA title of World No.12 Schuurs’ career, while 45-year-old Peschke, the World No.23, picked up her 35th crown.