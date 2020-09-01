Tenth seed Garbiñe Muguruza roared back after going down an early break to defeat Nao Hibino in straight sets in the first round of the US Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - No.10 seed Garbiñe Muguruza overcame a slow start and a tenacious opponent to get her season resumption off the ground in the first round of the US Open, defeating Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes.

The Australian Open finalist had reached at least the quarterfinals of each of her first five tournaments of 2020 before the tour was paused, but had needed to delay her own return to action in the New York bubble, withdrawing from last week's Western & Southern Open due to an ankle injury. Against an opponent whom she had dominated in both of their previous meetings, Muguruza would have a tougher time asserting her authority today - but once she did, the two-time Grand Slam champion was in full flow.

Hibino had garnered just four games in two prior encounters with Muguruza combined, both back in 2016, but today the World No.78 matched that within the first 20 minutes. The 25-year-old was also on a career upswing in the months prior to the shutdown, having captured her second WTA title last September at home in Hiroshima and her first Top 10 win over Elina Svitolina in the Hua Hin quarterfinals in February, and this was evident in her fast start.

Redirecting the ball with ease, varying height and depth, and constructing points smartly, Hibino sealed a 3-0 lead with a pair of aces, and moved out to 4-1 after a perfect game that featured an excellent backhand pass, a neat volley finish and an exquisite counterdrop. By contrast, Muguruza was error-prone, and committed four double faults in her first three service games.

But once the former World No.1 found her range, the turnaround was sudden and swift. Redoubling her intensity, Muguruza began to hit her spots with brutal drive volleys and down-the-line winners, overwhelming Hibino with depth and pace and effectively preventing the five-time WTA finalist from playing her game.

In total, Muguruza would reel off seven straight games - and 28 of 37 points - from 1-4 down in what would end up being a spellbinding purple patch of power, sealing the first set with a backhand one-two punch and then finding a down-the-line winner off the same wing to immediately break in the second.

Hibino, who began the match watertight but increasingly lost control of her forehand under the weight of Muguruza's shot, managed to come up with a pass straight off a drive volley on the way to halting the Spaniard's run of games, and thereafter managed to regain her own equilibrium on serve, battling hard in the seventh game to successfully stave off two points for the double break and outdoing Muguruza with a backhand crosscourt to save a match point in the ninth.

But the former World No.56 remained unable to make an impact against the Muguruza serve, and too prone to mishitting short, high forehands that sat up for the 26-year-old to whack away. Muguruza sent down her fastest serve of the match, a 109mph bullet, to set up her second match point, and took it after a superb rally by crushing an overhead, her 21st winner of the day balanced against 23 unforced errors. Next up for the World No.16 will be either the dangerous Liudmila Samsonova or former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova, playing her first tournament following maternity leave.