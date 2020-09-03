Sorana Cirstea overcame No.9 seed Johanna Konta in three sets to move into the third round at Flushing Meadows.

NEW YORK, NY, USA – WTA World No.77 Sorana Cirstea produced a sparkling performance to come from behind and beat No.9 seed Johanna Konta, 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours 52 minutes to move into the third round of the US Open for the third time in her career.

The first set was dominated by the WTA World No.13, but the Romanian hung tough in the second, winning the match’s key exchanges towards the end of that frame as she saved four break points before pinching it in the tiebreak.

An early break in the decider build the platform from which she secured victory for the first time against an opponent who had won her previous five three-set matches in Grand Slam play.

The opening game was a lengthy affair that saw Cirstea, who was seeking to reach the third round for the third time, make three double faults before being broken, and while she did manage to square the set in the fourth game, thereafter it was one-way traffic.

Konta was particularly potent on her opponents’ delivery, sending powerful, deep returns back to the shoelaces of the 30-year-old, which gave her neither the time nor the room to unleash her groundstrokes. The quality of her return was underlined by the fact that she won 58% of points on the Cirstea first serve during the first set.

Two further breaks of serve arrived for the Briton, who sealed the opener after an entertaining angled exchange.

The beginning of the second set promised a speedy conclusion as Konta established a break in the third game, yet Cirstea pushed her way back up the court and immediately levelled as her opponent opened the door with a double fault early as she sought to consolidate her advantage.

With Konta starting to make more errors off neutral balls, the match was locked on serve until 4-4, at which point the higher-ranked player carved out two break points with a combination of excellent hitting and impressive resilience.

Cirstea, who was now getting more change from her serve, survived the examination with some awesome ball striking then held firm once again in her subsequent service game, in which Konta held another two break points.

The tiebreak that logically followed saw the Romanian No.3 establish a 4-1 lead behind some heavy serving then continue that aggressive attitude to close out the set with an ace following a Konta fightback.

At the beginning of the third, the momentum was decidedly with the underdog, who moved ahead for the first time after more than two hours as her opponent pushed a forehand wide.

Although Konta raised her game to hit back, Cirstea responded brilliantly as both players chalked up regular winners. Indeed, she moved back into the ascendancy after a 10-minute game, expertly reaching a dropshot to flick a winner crosscourt.

Cirstea battled back from 0-40 down in the following game to hold and successfully closed the match out, securing back-to-back wins for the first time since Tashkent in 2019. She will face No.20 seed Karolina Muchova in round three.