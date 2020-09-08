Tennis fashion is as versatile as ever at this restricted edition of the US Open; Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog picks her Top 5 WTA outfits of the fortnight.

Tennis fashion is as versatile as ever at this restricted edition of the US Open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sports apparel manufacturers were waiting for a long time to show their products at a Grand Slam.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog picks the Top 5 WTA outfits from the rich offer presented at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this fortnight.

Photo by Getty Images

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin looks sporty and chic in the Fila Fall Heritage Racerback Tank, featuring striped elastic binding at chest for stylish ruching that matches the taping along sides and hemline of the Fila Fall Heritage Skirt. The short skirt model perfectly suits Kenin’s physique.

The Heritage line always leans on Fila’s retro cuts and colors that are updated with contemporary style and performance for today’s modern athlete. This time the traditional Fila tones of red and navy are complemented by pops of green, which is also the color of the latest Axilus 2 Energized shoe.

Photo by Getty Images

Coco Gauff made a fashion statement with her shiny red New Balance ensemble. The tank’s asymmetrical neckline is coordinated with the skirt’s print made up of metallic rhombs and tennis balls. The American’s footwear of choice is the ultra-light 996v4 model in grey with neo flame accents.

Photo by Getty Images

Nike stars dominated the US Open courts in the colorful NikeCourt collection that revives the rebellious fashion of ATP legend Andre Agassi. Most WTA players rocked eye-catching pink separates from the ‘90s-inspired range, while Sloane Stephens stood out in the ultramarine version of the Nike Fall NY Slam Tank and orange Nike Fall NY Slam Short, both featuring a flaming ball graphic.

Photo by Getty Images

Vibrant colorsblocks always create killer outfits. This fortnight in New York, Naomi Osaka introduced two versions of her custom Nike bodysuit that she paired with solid shorts. The look really reminds of the Japanese’s 2017 US Open outfit from adidas’ 70s-inspired collection designed by musician Pharrell Williams.

For warm-up, Osaka chose the bold Nike Fall NY Jacket from the Challenge Court collection worn by the majority of Nike-sponsored players. The two-time Grand Slam champion’s shoe is the Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo.

Photo by Getty Images

Similar to Fila, Lacoste often refreshes timeless silhouettes to appeal to a modern customer that nurtures a more traditional tennis style. Although predominantly white, Anett Kontaveit’s Lacoste apparel enriches the US Open fashion scene with its subtle use of blue and green colorblocks and a simple pleated skirt distinctive for its asymmetry.

What are your 2020 US Open fashion favorites? Do you prefer Nike’s vibrant apparel, a more toned-down approach by Fila and Lacoste, or you think that striking red chosen by New Balance is the best option for New York? Let us know on social media: @WTA.