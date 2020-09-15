American teenager Coco Gauff bounced back from a pair of early exits in New York with a first-round win over Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

ROME, Italy - In her first tour-level main draw match on clay, 16-year-old American Coco Gauff scored an opening victory over Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, 6-4, 6-3.

Contesting just her seventh professional tournament on clay, Gauff had played just one WTA event on the surface, falling in the qualifying rounds of the French Open last year. A direct entry at the Premier 5 event in at her current ranking of World No.53, Gauff battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set to beat the Tunisian No.1 for the second time since the tour's restart.

Tuesday's match proved much less complicated for the American than her three-set win over Jabeur at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in Lexington, in which she rallied from a set and a break deficit.

Gauff overcame seven double faults in the 80-minute victory, and took advantage of 29 unforced errors from the Tunisian's racquet. Trailing 4-2, at 30-30 on her serve, Gauff ran off four games in a row to steal the opening set, and ultimately won seven of eight games en route to building a set and a break lead.

Jabeur, whose variety around the court and deft use of the drop shot helped build her early lead, grew more erratic off the ground as the match wore on. Serving for a 4-1 lead, however, Gauff handed back the break with consecutive double faults, and it seemed as though the Tunisian would climb back into the match as she built a lead in her next service game.

Undaunted, however, Gauff dug in to see off the match in straight sets. After the pair again traded breaks, the American teenager won eight of the last 10 points to seal her place in the second round.

