The 2020 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, a WTA Premier event and an ATP 250 event, has been canceled following a recent increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in the city.

The WTA continues to monitor the situation closely and work with medical experts, as protecting the health and safety of our WTA community is of utmost importance. The Tour continues to remain vigilant in managing this challenging situation and playing as much tennis as it is safe to do so.

The WTA and ATP look forward to the VTB Kremlin Cup returning in 2021.