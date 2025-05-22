Mboko, Sierra surge into final Roland Garros qualifying round
Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko is just one win away from her first Grand Slam main draw after an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Kathinka Von Deichmann in the second round of Roland Garros qualifying.
Mboko, 18, is coming off a second-round run as a qualifier in Rome -- where she stretched Coco Gauff to three sets -- and her first WTA 125 final in Parma. She has brought that form to her first major qualifying event, where she has yet to lose a set. No. 122-ranked Mboko fired 38 winners against Von Deichmann, and converted six of her seven break point opportunities, dealing with the Liechtensteiner's guile, variety and one-handed backhand with aplomb. Her season record is now 39-5.
After heavy rain halted Day 2's action in the early afternoon, Day 3 began with 20 second-round matches out of 32 still to be completed. Early play saw Mboko swiftly joined by a pair of rising 20-year-olds. No. 9 seed Solana Sierra, who won her first WTA 125 title in Antalya two months ago, dismissed Daria Snigur 6-2, 6-2 in 52 minutes. The Argentinian's season record is now 26-9.
Poland's Linda Klimovicova followed with a 6-2, 6-3 upset of No. 5 seed Mananchaya Sawangkaew to reach the final round of Grand Slam qualifying for the first time.
