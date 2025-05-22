Mboko, Sierra surge into final Roland Garros qualifying round

Victoria Mboko, Solana Sierra and Linda Klimovicova were Day 3's first winners in the second round of Roland Garros qualifying.

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko is just one win away from her first Grand Slam main draw after an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Kathinka Von Deichmann in the second round of Roland Garros qualifying.

Mboko, 18, is coming off a second-round run as a qualifier in Rome -- where she stretched Coco Gauff to three sets -- and her first WTA 125 final in Parma. She has brought that form to her first major qualifying event, where she has yet to lose a set. No. 122-ranked Mboko fired 38 winners against Von Deichmann, and converted six of her seven break point opportunities, dealing with the Liechtensteiner's guile, variety and one-handed backhand with aplomb. Her season record is now 39-5.

After heavy rain halted Day 2's action in the early afternoon, Day 3 began with 20 second-round matches out of 32 still to be completed. Early play saw Mboko swiftly joined by a pair of rising 20-year-olds. No. 9 seed Solana Sierra, who won her first WTA 125 title in Antalya two months ago, dismissed Daria Snigur 6-2, 6-2 in 52 minutes. The Argentinian's season record is now 26-9.

Poland's Linda Klimovicova followed with a 6-2, 6-3 upset of No. 5 seed Mananchaya Sawangkaew to reach the final round of Grand Slam qualifying for the first time.

