ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRALE

Play begins at 12noon

Simona HALEP (ROU) [1] v Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [9]

After 1 ATP match

Not before 4pm

Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [12] v Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) [2]

PIETRANGELI

Play begins at 4pm

HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) [1] v Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Raluca OLARU (ROU)

2020 Rome Shot of the Day: Vondrousova ends an incredible rally

MATCH POINTS

Simona Halep is into her fifth Rome semifinal. Although she lost the first two, she bounced back in 2017 and 2018 to score victories only to lose to Elina Svitolina in the final.

Halep is 2-1 in semifinals in 2020, with her sole defeat coming at the hands of Garbiñe Muguruza. Her career semifinal record on clay is 17-5.

The WTA World No.2 holds an 18-2 win-loss record in 2020 and is coming into this match off the back of 12 successive victories, having won the titles in Dubai and Prague.

Muguruza, a former Roland Garros champion, has never been beyond the semifinals in Rome. Indeed, her only clay final came in Paris.

The Spaniard’s only other trip to a final this year came at the Australian Open, where she was defeated by Sofia Kenin.

Karolina Pliskova is the defending Rome champion, having defeated Johanna Konta, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the event last year.

The Czech has won the title on five of the eight occasions she has made WTA Tour semifinals since the beginning of 2019. She has reached the final six times.

Marketa Vondrousova outmanoeuvred two-time champion Svitolina, 6-3, 6-0 in an impressive quarterfinal performance. She now holds a 3-9 record against Top 10 players.

This tournament is the first time since the first half of 2019 that the Czech has won back-to-back matches, though she spent a long period out with a wrist injury last year.