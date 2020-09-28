After missing last year's tournament, No.7 seed Petra Kvitova earned her first win of the 2020 French Open with a straight-sets victory over France's Oceane Dodin.

PARIS, France - No.7 seed Petra Kvitova opened her French Open campaign in style on Monday afternoon with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over France's Oceane Dodin.

After missing last year's tournament due to an arm injury, Kvitova made a winning return to the Parisian clay under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, dispatching the 23-year-old home favorite in 77 minutes.

It was a largely dominant afternoon for the two-time Wimbledon champion, thanks in part to a stunning winner-to-unforced error ratio where she recorded 29 winners to just 14 unforced errors.

The left-hander also sparkled on serve as she hit eight aces, won 86 percent of the points played behind her first serve and was broken just once.

Both players were steady on serve over the early games of the opening set, with neither player facing a break point over the first seven games.

It was Kvitova, however, who found and converted the small opening she was given in the eighth game, breaking serve and later wrapping up the set. In all, the Czech lost just two points in five service games in the opener, including a perfect of 15-for-15 on points behind her first serve.

As Kvitova moved ahead by a set and a break, the second set proved tighter as the 23-year-old Frenchwoman sought to extend her stay in the match.

Dodin broke back immediately, turning around a 30-15 lead for Kvitova into her lone break point opportunity of the match - and stayed ahead thanks in part to some well-timed ballstriking of her own.

In the end, however, the World No.118 was unable to fend off Kvitova entirely - and after saving a break point at 1-1 and 4-4, proved unable to do so at 5-5 which proved the difference in the match.

More to come...