PARIS, France - Former champion and No.11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza survived the longest women's match of the French Open's first two days on Monday with a 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

In a match that lasted a minute over three hours on Court Simonne-Mathieu, the 2016 champion battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the final set to earn victory in the sixth-longest match overall on tour this year.

So far, the contest tops all of the women's opening round clashes in length, with Irina-Camelia Begu's 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Sunday win over Jil Teichmann clocking in second at two-and-a-half hours.

In all, Muguruza ultimately needed to win in extra games in the final set after leading by a set, and a break twice in the second.

After falling behind 3-0 in the opening set, thanks in part to a marathon game in which she was broken after nine deuces and seven break points, the Spaniard won five straight games, but ultimately needed two opportunities to secure a one-set lead.

Never reaching set point in her attempt to serve out the opener at 5-4, she nearly saw Zidansek rally again the second time around, but secured her third set point after opening up a 40-0 lead in the set's final game.

In the second set, the World No.15 saw her break leads come by virtue of winning Zidansek's service games at 1-1 and 3-3, but was broken back each time.

Muguruza was unable to make it a trio of breaks, which would've given her the opportunity to serve out the match in two sets, as Zidansek saved two break points herself to edge ahead 5-4 - and the 22-year-old sent the match to a decider with a fifth break of Muguruza's serve for the match.

A winner at the WTA 125 Series event on Bol, Croatia - typically held in the second week of the French Open's traditional spot in the calendar - in each of the past two years, Zidansek showed her clay-court prowess as she moved into the ascendency in a final set that itself lasted over 70 minutes.

A three-game swing went each player's way, and the Slovenian kept herself in front thanks in part to clutch play when even: she saved three break points at 3-3, and another at 5-5, but ultimately surrendered serve from 30-15 ahead in the game that proved to be decisive.

More to come...