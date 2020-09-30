Catch up with all the facts and stats you need as the second round continues in Paris.

LEARNING

2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko faces World No.4 and No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova, bidding for a fourth career victory over a Top 10 player at a Grand Slam. Previously, she defeated No.9 Suarez Navarro (2015 Wimbledon), No.4 Halep (2017 Roland Garros) and No.5 Svitolina (2017 Wimbledon) The Latvian's victory over Pliskova, then ranked World No.2, beat Pliskova last fall at the China Open for her most recent victory over a Top-5 ranked opponent.

Pliskova's win-loss record against Grand Slam champions at Grand Slams is 6-4, with the three most recent of these encounters coming during her run to the semifinals at 2019 Australian Open, where she defeated Garbiñe Muguruza and Serena Williams, and lost to Naomi Osaka. Her only meeting with a major-winner at Roland Garros came in 2018, where she lost in the third round to Maria Sharapova in straight sets.

Following Ostapenko and Pliskova on Court Philippe Chatrier, Australian Open and No.4 seed Sofia Kenin takes on Romanian Ana Bogdan for a place in the third round. Bogdan is looking to record her first Top 10 victory and a fourth Top 20 win of her career, the latter of which would be her first in more than two years.

No.7 seed Petra Kvitova is another Czech in action on Thursday's schedule as she takes on Italian Jasmine Paolini in their first-ever meeting. A win today would mark Kvitova’s 25th victory at Roland Garros (24-10), while Paolini is chasing a second career win against a Top 20 foe, having beaten then-World No.15 Daria Kasatkina in Prague back in 2018.

The Italian owns a 1-1 career record vs. left-handed opponents, having defeated American Francesca Di Lorenzo (2019 Bogota) and lost to Kristyna Pliskova (2019 Tashkent).

Both Pliskova twins are in action on Wednesday, as the left-handed Kristyna takes on former champion and No.11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza while bidding to match the best Grand Slam result of her career. Pliskova owns three Top 20 wins in 2020, over then-No.11 Aryna Sabalenka (Shenzhen), then-No.20 Maria Sakkari (Palermo) and then-No.14 Petra Martic (Prague), Her best win at one of the four Grand Slams came over then-World No.21 Goerges at the 2012 US Open.

No.8 seed Aryna Sabalenka dropped just four games against Jessica Pegula her first round win over American Jessica Pegula, and is aiming for a 20th singles victory of 2020 against former Top 10 player Kasatkina. The Belarusian has never reached the third round in Paris, while Kasatkina is a former quarterfinalist and owns a 10-4 career record at the tournament.

WEATHER

Rain is again in the forecast in Paris, but also forecasted to taper off later in the day. Maximum temperature: 15C/59F.

TRENDING

Coffee. The best way to keep warm in Paris ☕️❤️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pNzHOePLJV — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 30, 2020

Last night was a bit of a rollercoaster ride 🎢 but such an amazing feeling to be back competing and back to winning ways! Means a lot to me 🧡



Now time to prepare for round ✌🏽🇫🇷#RG20 #RolandGarros #teamjule @rolandgarros @WTA pic.twitter.com/youlCd4t1G — Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) September 30, 2020

Tough conditions today.. but happy to get through to round 2💥😎 #RG20 pic.twitter.com/FWi18Q7o8T — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) September 29, 2020

ORDER OF PLAY

The second round concludes as more doubles play continues on Thursday.

READING

With new coach Thomas Hogstedt in Ostapenko's corner beginning this fortnight in Paris, rolandgarros.com's Danielle Rossingh spoke to the Latvian about her hopes for a resurgence in Paris and her goals for more consistency on court.

Danish teenager Clara Tauson, who upset US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady in the opening round, returns to the court on Thursday bidding for a spot in the third round against American Danielle Collins. She opened up on being inspired by her compatriot, Caroline Wozniacki, but how she also seeks to make her own name on tour.

