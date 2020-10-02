The third round continues at Roland Garros on Saturday – here are all the facts and stats you need ahead of the day’s play.

No.4 seed Sofia Kenin will face qualifier Irina Bara for the first time in the third round of Roland Garros on Saturday. Kenin, the reigning Australian Open champion, is attempting to reach the second week at all three Grand Slam events held this season.

Kenin reached the fourth round of a major for the first time last year in Paris -- during that run, she defeated three-time champion Serena Williams in the third round, before losing to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

Bara is making her Grand Slam main-draw debut this week. Moreover, she is one of five Roland Garros debutantes to have reached this year's third round (along with Paula Badosa, Clara Burel, Leylah Fernandez, and Nadia Podoroska). This will be her first-ever match against a Top 10 opponent (0-2 win-loss record against Top 20 players).

No.7 seed Petra Kvitova will meet teenager Leylah Fernandez for the first time on Saturday. A win over Fernandez would give 2012 Roland Garros semifinalist Kvitova her 90th career main-draw match-win on clay.

Last year's Roland Garros junior singles champion Fernandez is the youngest player remaining in the draw (18 years, 34 days old). Alongside Eugenie Bouchard, this marked the first time that two Canadian women reached the third round at Roland Garros since 1989 (Helen Kelesi reached the quarterfinals and Rene Simpson reached the third round that year).

2016 Roland Garros champion Garbiñe Muguruza takes a 1-0 head-to-head lead into her match with Danielle Collins, with Muguruza winning their second-round match last year in Rome in three sets. No.11 seed Muguruza will claim her milestone 30th career match-win at the tournament with a win over Collins (currently holds a 29-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros).

Meanwhile, this will be Collins' 30th match against an opponent ranked in the Top 20. She has an 11-18 win-loss record against opponents ranked in that echelon.

No.8 seed Aryna Sabalenka will meet No.30 seed Ons Jabeur for the first time. Sabalenka is aiming for her first Top 50 win since defeating five such players en route to the 2020 Doha title earlier this season.

Jabeur, the 2011 junior singles champion at Roland Garros, would claim the tenth Top 20 win of her career with an upset of Sabalenka.

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko will face Paula Badosa in their first meeting. This week, Ostapenko has won her first two matches at Roland Garros since her stunning run to the title three years ago.

2015 Roland Garros junior singles titlist Badosa joins Fernandez, Jabeur, No.1 seed Simona Halep, and No.3 seed Elina Svitolina as the five former Roland Garros junior singles champions to have reached the third round of the main draw this week.

No.13 seed Petra Martic brings a 1-0 head-to-head lead over Laura Siegemund into their clash, with Martic's prior win coming after over three hours of play in the 2018 Bucharest quarterfinals on clay. Martic is 3-0 in her career in Roland Garros third-round matches, while Siegemund is aiming for her first-ever Grand Slam fourth-round appearance.

Zhang Shuai and Clara Burel will square off for the second time; their first meeting came last week, when Zhang defeated Burel in the Strasbourg second round. Zhang is aiming to become the first Chinese woman to reach the round of 16 in Paris since Li Na in 2012. Burel is one of three wildcards to reach the third round this fortnight (along with Eugenie Bouchard and Tsvetana Pironkova).

Fiona Ferro joins Burel as the pair of French hopes in action on Saturday, as Ferro will take on Patricia Maria Tig in their first meeting. Both Ferro and Tig picked up clay-court titles this summer: Ferro won her second career WTA singles title in Palermo, while Tig notched her first WTA singles title in Istanbul.

Starts sunny, but increasing chances of clouds and rain later in the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 14C/58F.

