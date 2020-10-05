No.4 seed Sofia Kenin had to come back from a set down against France’s Fiona Ferro to book her spot into the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time.

The reigning Australian Open champion had to shake off a sluggish start as she dropped six games in a row to the inspired Ferro, who rallied the sparse but passionate crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The last French player left standing in the draw, Ferro was coming in hot on an 18-match winning streak, including a run to the title at the Palermo Open.

But Kenin completed the turnaround in emphatic fashion, dropping only three more games from a set down en route to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory to reach her third quarterfinal of the season, and second career Grand Slam final eight.

Kenin awaits the winner between No.30 seed Ons Jabeur and her fellow American Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals.

