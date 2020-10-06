PARIS, France -- Iga Swiatek continued her powerful performance in the Roland Garros draw, as the Polish teenager ousted Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 6-1, to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal in Paris.

The 19-year-old stunned No.1 seed Simona Halep in her most recent match on Sunday, and the up-and-coming star did not suffer a letdown as she quelled the Cinderella run of 26-year-old Trevisan after one hour and 18 minutes of creative, all-court play.

Trevisan had beaten an even younger Swiatek in their first meeting, which took place in a clay-court ITF Challenger event in Warsaw in 2017. But Swiatek had already leveled their head-to-head on grass in Birmingham qualies last year, and now owns a 2-1 record against the Italian.

Swiatek is just the second woman from Poland to reach the final four at Roland Garros -- you have to go all the way back to 1939 to find another woman from her country to make it this far, when Jadwiga Jedrzejowska finished as the runner-up.

On a chilly Tuesday night, the teenager claimed the win from an early break down in the first set, firing 20 winners and converting six of her 11 break points. The aggressive Trevisan nearly matched Swiatek in winners, with 16, but could only convert two of her nine break points, and could only win 43 percent of her service points in total.

In the semifinals, Swiatek will face another qualifier who is having the best showing of her career: Nadia Podoroska of Argentina. Podoroska earned her first ever Top 20 win earlier on Tuesday, when she stunned No.3 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in straight sets to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Trevisan got off to a flying start, chasing down every ball she could and drawing errors from Swiatek to break the Pole in the very first game of the match. The Italian fended off a break point in the next game and continued to fire fierce forehands at the end of grueling rallies, eventually zipping to a 3-1 lead.

Swiatek, though, methodically found her footing, gritting out a tough hold for 3-2 with some well-timed service power. The Polish player was then rewarded at the end of the next game when a backhand dribbled over the net on her third break point, and Swiatek was back level at 3-3.

From there, the Polish teenager started to take command of the opening frame. A love hold for 4-3 was followed by a series of well-placed backhands, and her advantage from that side earned her a pivotal break for 5-3 and a chance to serve for the set.

With the set on Swiatek’s racquet, Trevisan continued to play aggressively, and after claiming the first two points of the game with forehand winners, the Italian got to double break point. But Swiatek rebounded, and eventually garnered three set points in the game. On the third, a forehand by Trevisan flew wide, and Swiatek had reeled off five straight games for the one-set lead.

More to follow....