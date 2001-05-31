Iga Swiatek

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (25): 2025 - Seoul, Cincinnati, Wimbledon

2024 - Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros

2023 - Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, Warsaw, Beijing, WTA Finals

2022 - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, US Open, San Diego

2021 - Adelaide, Rome

2020 - Roland Garros



Finalist (5): 2025 - Bad Homburg

2023 - Dubai, Madrid

2022 - Ostrava

2019 - Lugano



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2021 - Roland Garros (w/Mattek-Sands)



MIXED DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - US Open (w/Ruud)



Career in Review

Won three singles titles in 2025, including her first Wimbledon title (her 6th Grand Slam title overall), Cincinnati and Seoul; finished at World No.2 for the second straight season



Posted 62 Tour match wins in 2025, becoming the first player to achieve four consecutive 60-win seasons at Tour level since Martina Hingis (1997-2001) and Lindsay Davenport (1998-2001)



Claimed five titles in 2024, making it a three-peat at Roland-Garros and also winning Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome. Crossed $30m in prize money and qualified for her fourth WTA Finals



Won six titles across 2023, including winning fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros (d. Muchova in F) and going undefeated at the WTA Finals in Cancun (d. Pegula in F). Finished season as WTA World No.1 player for second consecutive year.



In 2022, lifted second and third Grand Slam titles, at Roland-Garros (d. Gauff in F) and US Open (d. Jabeur in F). Triumph in Paris was the last of six straight titles during 37-match winning streak - joint-longest unbeaten run on Tour since 1990



Won two titles in 2021, at Adelaide and Rome. Other highlights included QF at Roland-Garros and SF at Ostrava and qualifying for WTA Finals Guadalajara (fell in group stage). Also finished doubles R-Up at 2021 Roland-Garros (w/Mattek-Sands, l. Krejcikova/Siniakova)



Won her maiden Tour-level title at 2020 Roland-Garros without dropping a set, becoming the first player from Poland - man or woman - to win a Grand Slam singles title and first from her country to reach a major final since Agnieszka Radwanska at 2012 Wimbledon



Ranked No.54, she became the lowest-ranked woman to win the Roland-Garros title in the Open Era and the lowest-ranked finalist since 1977 (No.56 Mihai). At 19y 132d, is the youngest champion in Paris since Monica Seles (18y 187d) in 1992



Also became the first player to win her debut Tour-level title at a Grand Slam since Jelena Ostapenko at 2017 Roland-Garros



Won WTA Most Improved Player of the Year for 2020, as voted on by members of the media. Also won the 2020 WTA Fan Favorite Award



Ended 2019 season ranked No.61 after a campaign highlighted by R-Up finish at Lugano (l. Hercog) and R16 run at Roland-Garros (l. Halep). That year also reached 3r at Toronto (l. Osaka) and made 2r five times (incl. Australian and US Open)



Broke into Top 100 at No.88 after R-Up finish at 2019 Lugano. Made WTA qualifying debut at 2019 Auckland



Ended 2018 season ranked No.175 (up from No.690 in 2017), after posting 42-6 record and winning four titles on ITF Circuit



On professional debut, came through qualifying to win title at $10k ITF/Stockholm-SWE in 2016



Enjoyed stellar junior career, including winning girls' singles at 2018 Wimbledon (d. Kung in F) and leading Poland to Junior Fed Cup in 2016