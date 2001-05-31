Stories
Biography
- Coached by Francisco Roig
- Previously worked with Wim Fisette, Tomasz Wiktorowski and Piotr Sierzputowski
- Father is former Olympic rower Tomasz Swiatek, who competed in the men's quadruple sculls event at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul
- In summer 2022 organised 'Iga Swiatek and friends for Ukraine' event in Krakow, which featured a mixed doubles match between Agnieszka Radwanska, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Polish junior Martyn Pawelski and herself, and was attended by Poland's First Lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, Elina Svitolina and Andriy Shevchenko. The occasion was watched by almost 15,000 people live and a further one million on television, raising more than half a million Euros for Ukrainian children and teenagers affected by the war
- Started playing tennis because her older sister was playing and wanted to beat her
- Enjoys rock music, including AC/DC and Pink Floyd
- Includes PZU, On, Tecnifibre, Rolex and Xiaomi in her endorsement portfolio
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High1
Height5' 9'' (1.76m)
BirthdayMay 31, 2001 May 31, 2001
BirthplaceWarsaw, Poland
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (25): 2025 - Seoul, Cincinnati, Wimbledon
2024 - Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros
2023 - Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, Warsaw, Beijing, WTA Finals
2022 - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, US Open, San Diego
2021 - Adelaide, Rome
2020 - Roland Garros
Finalist (5): 2025 - Bad Homburg
2023 - Dubai, Madrid
2022 - Ostrava
2019 - Lugano
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2021 - Roland Garros (w/Mattek-Sands)
MIXED DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - US Open (w/Ruud)
Career in Review
Won three singles titles in 2025, including her first Wimbledon title (her 6th Grand Slam title overall), Cincinnati and Seoul; finished at World No.2 for the second straight season
Posted 62 Tour match wins in 2025, becoming the first player to achieve four consecutive 60-win seasons at Tour level since Martina Hingis (1997-2001) and Lindsay Davenport (1998-2001)
Claimed five titles in 2024, making it a three-peat at Roland-Garros and also winning Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome. Crossed $30m in prize money and qualified for her fourth WTA Finals
Won six titles across 2023, including winning fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros (d. Muchova in F) and going undefeated at the WTA Finals in Cancun (d. Pegula in F). Finished season as WTA World No.1 player for second consecutive year.
In 2022, lifted second and third Grand Slam titles, at Roland-Garros (d. Gauff in F) and US Open (d. Jabeur in F). Triumph in Paris was the last of six straight titles during 37-match winning streak - joint-longest unbeaten run on Tour since 1990
Won two titles in 2021, at Adelaide and Rome. Other highlights included QF at Roland-Garros and SF at Ostrava and qualifying for WTA Finals Guadalajara (fell in group stage). Also finished doubles R-Up at 2021 Roland-Garros (w/Mattek-Sands, l. Krejcikova/Siniakova)
Won her maiden Tour-level title at 2020 Roland-Garros without dropping a set, becoming the first player from Poland - man or woman - to win a Grand Slam singles title and first from her country to reach a major final since Agnieszka Radwanska at 2012 Wimbledon
Ranked No.54, she became the lowest-ranked woman to win the Roland-Garros title in the Open Era and the lowest-ranked finalist since 1977 (No.56 Mihai). At 19y 132d, is the youngest champion in Paris since Monica Seles (18y 187d) in 1992
Also became the first player to win her debut Tour-level title at a Grand Slam since Jelena Ostapenko at 2017 Roland-Garros
Won WTA Most Improved Player of the Year for 2020, as voted on by members of the media. Also won the 2020 WTA Fan Favorite Award
Ended 2019 season ranked No.61 after a campaign highlighted by R-Up finish at Lugano (l. Hercog) and R16 run at Roland-Garros (l. Halep). That year also reached 3r at Toronto (l. Osaka) and made 2r five times (incl. Australian and US Open)
Broke into Top 100 at No.88 after R-Up finish at 2019 Lugano. Made WTA qualifying debut at 2019 Auckland
Ended 2018 season ranked No.175 (up from No.690 in 2017), after posting 42-6 record and winning four titles on ITF Circuit
On professional debut, came through qualifying to win title at $10k ITF/Stockholm-SWE in 2016
Enjoyed stellar junior career, including winning girls' singles at 2018 Wimbledon (d. Kung in F) and leading Poland to Junior Fed Cup in 2016
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