WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Swiatek-Torso_326408 Inactive

Iga
Swiatek

POL
25 yrs
5' 9'' (1.76m)
Current Singles Rank
5
Singles Titles
1
Won / Lost
29 / 12
Prize Money
$3,331,279

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coached by Francisco Roig
  • Previously worked with Wim Fisette, Tomasz Wiktorowski and Piotr Sierzputowski
  • Father is former Olympic rower Tomasz Swiatek, who competed in the men's quadruple sculls event at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul
  • In summer 2022 organised 'Iga Swiatek and friends for Ukraine' event in Krakow, which featured a mixed doubles match between Agnieszka Radwanska, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Polish junior Martyn Pawelski and herself, and was attended by Poland's First Lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, Elina Svitolina and Andriy Shevchenko. The occasion was watched by almost 15,000 people live and a further one million on television, raising more than half a million Euros for Ukrainian children and teenagers affected by the war
  • Started playing tennis because her older sister was playing and wanted to beat her
  • Enjoys rock music, including AC/DC and Pink Floyd
  • Includes PZU, On, Tecnifibre, Rolex and Xiaomi in her endorsement portfolio

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

1

Height

5' 9'' (1.76m)

Birthday

May 31, 2001 May 31, 2001

Birthplace

Warsaw, Poland

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (25): 2025 - Seoul, Cincinnati, Wimbledon
2024 - Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros
2023 - Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, Warsaw, Beijing, WTA Finals
2022 - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, US Open, San Diego
2021 - Adelaide, Rome
2020 - Roland Garros

Finalist (5): 2025 - Bad Homburg
2023 - Dubai, Madrid
2022 - Ostrava
2019 - Lugano

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2021 - Roland Garros (w/Mattek-Sands)

MIXED DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - US Open (w/Ruud)

Career in Review

Won three singles titles in 2025, including her first Wimbledon title (her 6th Grand Slam title overall), Cincinnati and Seoul; finished at World No.2 for the second straight season

Posted 62 Tour match wins in 2025, becoming the first player to achieve four consecutive 60-win seasons at Tour level since Martina Hingis (1997-2001) and Lindsay Davenport (1998-2001)

Claimed five titles in 2024, making it a three-peat at Roland-Garros and also winning Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome. Crossed $30m in prize money and qualified for her fourth WTA Finals

Won six titles across 2023, including winning fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros (d. Muchova in F) and going undefeated at the WTA Finals in Cancun (d. Pegula in F). Finished season as WTA World No.1 player for second consecutive year.

In 2022, lifted second and third Grand Slam titles, at Roland-Garros (d. Gauff in F) and US Open (d. Jabeur in F). Triumph in Paris was the last of six straight titles during 37-match winning streak - joint-longest unbeaten run on Tour since 1990

Won two titles in 2021, at Adelaide and Rome. Other highlights included QF at Roland-Garros and SF at Ostrava and qualifying for WTA Finals Guadalajara (fell in group stage). Also finished doubles R-Up at 2021 Roland-Garros (w/Mattek-Sands, l. Krejcikova/Siniakova)

Won her maiden Tour-level title at 2020 Roland-Garros without dropping a set, becoming the first player from Poland - man or woman - to win a Grand Slam singles title and first from her country to reach a major final since Agnieszka Radwanska at 2012 Wimbledon

Ranked No.54, she became the lowest-ranked woman to win the Roland-Garros title in the Open Era and the lowest-ranked finalist since 1977 (No.56 Mihai). At 19y 132d, is the youngest champion in Paris since Monica Seles (18y 187d) in 1992

Also became the first player to win her debut Tour-level title at a Grand Slam since Jelena Ostapenko at 2017 Roland-Garros

Won WTA Most Improved Player of the Year for 2020, as voted on by members of the media. Also won the 2020 WTA Fan Favorite Award

Ended 2019 season ranked No.61 after a campaign highlighted by R-Up finish at Lugano (l. Hercog) and R16 run at Roland-Garros (l. Halep). That year also reached 3r at Toronto (l. Osaka) and made 2r five times (incl. Australian and US Open)

Broke into Top 100 at No.88 after R-Up finish at 2019 Lugano. Made WTA qualifying debut at 2019 Auckland

Ended 2018 season ranked No.175 (up from No.690 in 2017), after posting 42-6 record and winning four titles on ITF Circuit

On professional debut, came through qualifying to win title at $10k ITF/Stockholm-SWE in 2016

Enjoyed stellar junior career, including winning girls' singles at 2018 Wimbledon (d. Kung in F) and leading Poland to Junior Fed Cup in 2016

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

"I feel like everybody on the top level plays great tennis, but it's those who can mentally cope with the most stressful moments who are the champions."

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

Player updates

All news View all news
Tournament News
Aryna_Sabalenka National_Bank Open 2026, Day 1

Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

3m read
11h ago
Player Feature

'I didn't let that define me': How Swiatek blocked out criticism to snap an 11-month title drought

5m read
1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
Register to view analysis

Week in Review: Swiatek returns to the top step as big names shine in Toronto

4m read
1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Swiatek returns to Top 5, Rybakina narrows gap to No. 1

6m read
1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
Register to view press conference

Swiatek on her goals the rest of the hard-court swing after Toronto title run

1d ago
Swiatek on her goals the rest of the hard-court swing after Toronto title run
08:58
Register to view interviews

Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough

1d ago
Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough
03:27
features

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Toronto 2026

1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
11:53