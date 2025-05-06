Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (20): 2026 - Rome, Auckland

2025 - Rouen

2023 - Strasbourg

2021 - Chicago 250

2020 - Monterrey, Strasbourg

2018 - Brisbane, Dubai, Rome, WTA Finals

2017 - Taipei City, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Toronto

2016 - Kuala Lumpur

2015 - Marrakech

2014 - Baku

2013 - Baku



Finalist (5): 2026 - Dubai

2024 - Auckland

2019 - WTA Finals

2016 - New Haven, Zhuhai



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2015 - Istanbul (w/Gavrilova); 2014 - Istanbul (w/Doi)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2012 - Pune





Career in Review

Went 16-3 on clay at Tour-level events in 2025, including her 18th career title at Rouen, Madrid SF, Rome QF and Roland Garros QF; also made Australian Open QF (l. eventual champion Keys)



Achieved runner-up in her opening tournament of 2024 at Auckland (l. Gauff in F) before finishing R16 at Australian Open (l. Noskova, retired due to low back injury). Reached QF at Wimbledon (l. Rybakina), 4r at Roland Garros (l. Rybakina) and 3r at US Open (l. Gauff). Ended season after US Open



Returned to the Tour in April 2023, following birth of daughter Skai. Won Strasbourg (d. Blinkova) for a second time (also in 2020) before achieving Grand Slam results of QF at Roland Garros (l. Sabalenka) and SF at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Vondrousova)



2022 season reached 3r at Australian Open (l. Azarenka) and QF at Monterrey (l. Osorio), before going on maternity leave in spring



Highlight of 2021 was lifting 16th career title at Chicago [250]. Also made SF at Miami, Stuttgart and the Olympics (won bronze medal)



Won her 14th and 15th titles in 2020, firstly at Monterrey (d. Bouzkova in F) and then Strasbourg (d. Rybakina in F). Contested her 30th consecutive major at 2020 Australian Open (streak ended by missing 2020 US Open)



In 2019, made first two Grand Slam SFs of career at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Halep) and US Open (l. S.Williams). Became the first woman from Ukraine to reach a major SF (on the men's, Andrei Medvedev made that stage at 1993 and 1999 Roland Garros, finishing runner-up in 1999)



Also in 2019, made Australian Open QF and reached the title match as defending champion at the Shiseido WTA Finals (l. Barty)



In 2018, won 13th - and most prestigious - career title at 2018 WTA Finals (d. Stephens in F), after going 3-0 during round robin stage. Ended year ranked No.4. Also won titles at Rome (as defending champion, d. No.1 Halep in F), Dubai (as defending champion, d. Kasatkina in F) and Brisbane (d. Sasnovich in F)



Enjoyed standout 2017, finishing year at No.6, winning a tour-leading five titles and posting second-most wins (53, behind Wozniacki with 60). Season culminated by qualifying for WTA Finals in Singapore, becoming first Ukrainian woman to qualify for the season-ending tournament in singles (fell at round robin stage with 1-2 record)



In 2017, became first player to win three Premier 5 titles in a single season (Dubai, Rome, Toronto), since such tournaments were introduced in 2009



One of five players to make Top 10 debut in 2017, after winning Dubai in February (also Ostapenko, Garcia, Mladenovic and Vandeweghe). Peaked in rankings at No.3 on September 11, 2017



On four occasions could have reached World No.1 - at 2017 US Open, then needed to win 2017 Beijing (fell QF), then needed to triumph at 2017 WTA Finals (fell in group stage), or reach final at 2018 Australian Open (fell in QF)



End to 2016 season also saw her reach first SF at Premier Mandatory level at Beijing (l. A.Radwanska). Qualified for 2016 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai for the second time (l. Kvitova in F)



Reached three finals in 2016, winning Kuala Lumpur (d. Bouchard in F) and R-Up at New Haven (l. A.Radwanska) and Zhuhai (l. Kvitova). Another 2016 season highlight was QF at Rio Olympics



Owns two career doubles titles: 2014 Istanbul (w/Doi) and 2015 Istanbul (w/Gavrilova)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2012 Baku (lost in 1r but went on to win title there in both 2013 and 2014)



Played first ITF Circuit events of career in 2008



Junior highlights include winning 2010 Roland Garros girls' title at age 15 (d. Jabeur in F)