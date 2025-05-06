Stories
Biography
- Coached by Andrew Bettles
- Parents are Mykhaylo and Olena; brother is Yulian. Introduced to tennis at age 5 by family
- Married to ATP tennis player Gael Monfils on July 16, 2021. Daughter Skai Monfils was born on October 15, 2022
- Tennis idol growing up was Andre Agassi
- Speaks English, Ukrainian, and French
- Hobbies are learning about business and economics, studies nutrition
- Extremely passionate about her foundation, created in 2019, and spends a lot of time continuing to expand the programming of the Elina Svitolina Foundation
- Enjoys cooking, reading and hiking
- Favorite food is Mom's and Grandma's Ukrainian dishes
- People most admired are Kobe Bryant and Nik Vujicic; Favorite artists are Eminem, AC/DC and Okean Elzy
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High3
Height5' 9" (1.74m)
BirthdaySep 12, 1994 September 12, 1994
BirthplaceOdesa, Ukraine
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (20): 2026 - Rome, Auckland
2025 - Rouen
2023 - Strasbourg
2021 - Chicago 250
2020 - Monterrey, Strasbourg
2018 - Brisbane, Dubai, Rome, WTA Finals
2017 - Taipei City, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Toronto
2016 - Kuala Lumpur
2015 - Marrakech
2014 - Baku
2013 - Baku
Finalist (5): 2026 - Dubai
2024 - Auckland
2019 - WTA Finals
2016 - New Haven, Zhuhai
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2015 - Istanbul (w/Gavrilova); 2014 - Istanbul (w/Doi)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2012 - Pune
Career in Review
Went 16-3 on clay at Tour-level events in 2025, including her 18th career title at Rouen, Madrid SF, Rome QF and Roland Garros QF; also made Australian Open QF (l. eventual champion Keys)
Achieved runner-up in her opening tournament of 2024 at Auckland (l. Gauff in F) before finishing R16 at Australian Open (l. Noskova, retired due to low back injury). Reached QF at Wimbledon (l. Rybakina), 4r at Roland Garros (l. Rybakina) and 3r at US Open (l. Gauff). Ended season after US Open
Returned to the Tour in April 2023, following birth of daughter Skai. Won Strasbourg (d. Blinkova) for a second time (also in 2020) before achieving Grand Slam results of QF at Roland Garros (l. Sabalenka) and SF at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Vondrousova)
2022 season reached 3r at Australian Open (l. Azarenka) and QF at Monterrey (l. Osorio), before going on maternity leave in spring
Highlight of 2021 was lifting 16th career title at Chicago [250]. Also made SF at Miami, Stuttgart and the Olympics (won bronze medal)
Won her 14th and 15th titles in 2020, firstly at Monterrey (d. Bouzkova in F) and then Strasbourg (d. Rybakina in F). Contested her 30th consecutive major at 2020 Australian Open (streak ended by missing 2020 US Open)
In 2019, made first two Grand Slam SFs of career at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Halep) and US Open (l. S.Williams). Became the first woman from Ukraine to reach a major SF (on the men's, Andrei Medvedev made that stage at 1993 and 1999 Roland Garros, finishing runner-up in 1999)
Also in 2019, made Australian Open QF and reached the title match as defending champion at the Shiseido WTA Finals (l. Barty)
In 2018, won 13th - and most prestigious - career title at 2018 WTA Finals (d. Stephens in F), after going 3-0 during round robin stage. Ended year ranked No.4. Also won titles at Rome (as defending champion, d. No.1 Halep in F), Dubai (as defending champion, d. Kasatkina in F) and Brisbane (d. Sasnovich in F)
Enjoyed standout 2017, finishing year at No.6, winning a tour-leading five titles and posting second-most wins (53, behind Wozniacki with 60). Season culminated by qualifying for WTA Finals in Singapore, becoming first Ukrainian woman to qualify for the season-ending tournament in singles (fell at round robin stage with 1-2 record)
In 2017, became first player to win three Premier 5 titles in a single season (Dubai, Rome, Toronto), since such tournaments were introduced in 2009
One of five players to make Top 10 debut in 2017, after winning Dubai in February (also Ostapenko, Garcia, Mladenovic and Vandeweghe). Peaked in rankings at No.3 on September 11, 2017
On four occasions could have reached World No.1 - at 2017 US Open, then needed to win 2017 Beijing (fell QF), then needed to triumph at 2017 WTA Finals (fell in group stage), or reach final at 2018 Australian Open (fell in QF)
End to 2016 season also saw her reach first SF at Premier Mandatory level at Beijing (l. A.Radwanska). Qualified for 2016 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai for the second time (l. Kvitova in F)
Reached three finals in 2016, winning Kuala Lumpur (d. Bouchard in F) and R-Up at New Haven (l. A.Radwanska) and Zhuhai (l. Kvitova). Another 2016 season highlight was QF at Rio Olympics
Owns two career doubles titles: 2014 Istanbul (w/Doi) and 2015 Istanbul (w/Gavrilova)
Made WTA main draw debut at 2012 Baku (lost in 1r but went on to win title there in both 2013 and 2014)
Played first ITF Circuit events of career in 2008
Junior highlights include winning 2010 Roland Garros girls' title at age 15 (d. Jabeur in F)
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