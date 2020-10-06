The doubles finalists will be decided on Friday at Roland Garros.

ORDER OF PLAY

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN -- 11:00 a.m. start

[4] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. [2] Timea BABOS (HUN) / Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

followed by

[14] Alexa GUARACHI (CHL) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) vs. Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / Iga SWIATEK (POL)

Two contrasting semifinals are on tap in the women's doubles draw on Friday, as a pair of Grand Slam-winning teams play the first semifinal and two teams seeking their first Grand Slam final together play the second.

First up, defending champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic take on 2018 winners Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova for a spot in the final. They have not played since the championship match at the WTA Finals back in 2018, won by the Hungarian and Frenchwoman in straight sets.

The Czechs are chasing their third career Grand Slam title together, with Siniakova playing for her fourth overall, while Babos and Mladenovic are bidding to advance to a seventh showpiece match at a major together.

American Nicole Melichar is the only one of the four players in the second semifinal who's contested a Grand Slam doubles final before, having done so with Kveta Peschke at Wimbledon in 2018 and Xu Yifan earlier this summer at the US Open.

Poland's Iga Swiatek is the first player to reach the singles and doubles semifinals in Paris since Lucie Safarova did so in 2015. The Czech finished as the singles runner-up to Serena Williams that year and won the doubles title with Bethanie Mattek-Sands. With Swiatek now into the women's singles final, she can continue to eye something that hasn't been done by a WTA player in 20 years.

No woman since France's Mary Pierce in 2000 has won both the singles and doubles titles at the French Open in the same year, and the last woman to win a singles and doubles title at any Grand Slam was Serena Williams in 2016.

Chile's Alexa Guarachi and American Desirae Krawczyk are also in the midst of a Cinderella run in Paris. Having never advanced beyond the third round of a Grand Slam with any partner previously, the No. 14 seeds have knocked off two higher-seeded pairs so far this fortnight: No.1 seeds Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei in the third round and No.7 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the quarterfinals.

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast in Paris, beginning early and projected to taper off later. Maximum temperature: 16C/60F.

