LINZ, Austria - One of the longest-standing fixtures on the WTA calendar will be held in 2020, it was confirmed today, with the 30 Years Upper Austria Ladies Linz anniversary edition to be held between November 7-15 next month in the Linz Tips-Arena.

Press release: https://t.co/FtGYbOwCCS@WTA | #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/cddOTx7HJu — WTA Linz (@WTALinz) October 9, 2020

"It is a matter close to my heart to organize this anniversary tournament, which is associated with many emotions," said tournament director Sandra Reichel. "My team gave me great support during this time when the corona pandemic also shook the tennis world and with it the tournament calendar. It goes without saying that we will meet all the requirements of the WTA, which stipulate a strict health protocol. We work out a precise prevention concept because the health of the players and coaches is just as important to us as the well-being of our employees, partners, sponsors and tennis fans."

The tournament has been a WTA-level event since 1991, when former World No.3 Manuela Maleeva-Fragnière defeated Petra Langrova to lift her 13th trophy. Past winners over the years have included Jana Novotna, Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber - and last year, a 15-year-old Coco Gauff stunned the field to capture her first title, beating Jelena Ostapenko in the final to become the youngest player to win a WTA tournament in over 15 years.