Naomi Osaka battled to her third career Grand Slam title at the US Open and has been rewarded with another victory as Player of the Month for September 2020, based on your votes.

The Japanese star shook off a hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open final, and overcame the likes of No.14 seed Anett Kontaveit and an on-fire Jennifer Brady to reach a second straight final, and first in New York since shocking Serena Williams for her maiden major victory.

Once there, she rallied from a set and a break down against fellow former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka in a thrilling championship match to hoist the trophy in Flushing Meadows for the second time in three years.

"I was thinking about all the times I've watched the great players sort of collapse onto the ground and look up into the sky," she said of her winning moment. "I've always wanted to see what they saw.

"For me, it was really an incredible moment. I'm really glad I did it."

Dating back to last fall when she ended 2019 with titles at the Toray Pan Pacific Open and China Open, Osaka improved to 27 wins in her last 30 matches.

Player of the Month, September 2020: Naomi Osaka

