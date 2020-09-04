WTA World No.2 Simona Halep picked up her 21st career title in Prague, and earned your votes as Player of the Month for August.

Simona Halep picked up where she left off as the WTA returned following the suspension brought about by the coronavirus crisis, and the World No.2 has been rewarded with another victory as Player of the Month for August 2020, based on your votes.

The 2019 Wimbledon champion’s final tournament in the winter saw her come out on top in Dubai, where she won a thrilling three-setter against Elena Rybakina to claim the title. That victory led to her being named February's Player of the Month.

On her return to competitive action in August, she was again a champion as she won the title in Prague.

After winning a decisive tiebreak against Polona Hercog in the first round, then coming from behind to beat Barbora Krejcikova in the second round, she did not miss a beat, easing past Magdalena Frech and Irina-Camelia Begu before defeating the in-form Elise Mertens in the final.

Picking up a 21st career WTA singles title was an impressive way to make her return.

August Player of the Month: Simona Halep

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Players of the Month

January: Sofia Kenin

February: Simona Halep