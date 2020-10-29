ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA - WTA Legend Martina Navratilova, a breast cancer survivor, has joined WTA Charities to release a public service announcement (PSA) for their global “Aceing Cancer” campaign launched with Cancer Research Racquet and the American Cancer Society to raise money for women’s cancer research.

All proceeds raised through the WTA Charities’ global “Aceing Cancer” campaign will be donated to the American Cancer Society to fund a second research grant focused on women’s cancer. To learn more about the “Aceing Cancer” initiative and to make a donation, visit wtatennis.com/aceingcancer.

The “Aceing Cancer” initiative was started in 2019 and the first research grant was dedicated in memory of former WTA player, Elena Baltacha, who lost her fight to liver cancer in 2014 at the age of 30. This year, the campaign will be dedicated to the memory of WTA Legend and Hall of Famer Jana Novotna, who died from cervical cancer in 2017.

WTA Legend and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova, who underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2010, has joined the cause for very personal reasons.

“October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month, is very personal to me,” said Navratilova. “However, it is important every day for everyone to be made aware of how crucial early detection is for all cancers. I am proud to join this team to spread awareness and raise funds for research.”

WTA Charities is supporting Cancer Research Racquet’s virtual fundraiser on December 5, featuring Navratilova sharing her story with attendees who are passionate about tennis and cancer research.

Last week at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, the WTA and WTA Charities donated $100 for every ace served starting off the campaign with a total of $19,300.

Martina Navratilova launches WTA Charities’ Aceing Cancer campaign

In addition, the WTA Cookbook is available for online purchase with all proceeds donated to the “Aceing Cancer” starting October 29, 2020 through November 30, 2020. The WTA Cookbook features recipes from more than 70 WTA players, including Navratilova and current stars Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, among other fan favorites.

“So many in our WTA family of players, tournaments, partners, and friends have been personally impacted by cancer,” said Ann Austin, WTA Charities Administrator. “Supporting the groundbreaking research of the American Cancer Society through our “Aceing Cancer” campaign is our way of honoring the legacy of all of those members of our WTA family who have been impacted by this terrible disease.”

In 2019, “Aceing Cancer” and Cancer Research Racquet together funded a research project at Duke University Medical Center, through the American Cancer Society, to investigate how to treat dormant tumor cells in breast cancer survivors. According to the research proposal, the goal of the project is that the “findings will directly lead to better treatment strategies that use the immune system to find and kill any remaining dormant tumor cells, resulting in longer lives for breast cancer survivors.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with WTA Charities and the American Cancer Society in Aceing Cancer,” said Rob Kinas, a cancer survivor, ACS volunteer and one of the leading voices of Cancer Research Racquet, a volunteer-led fundraising organization.

“We have funded seven cancer research rock stars over the last 10 years,” he continued. “We can’t wait to co-fund an eighth rock star and even more researchers with WTA Charities through this program.”

“This is a tangible way for tennis fans to see the difference they’re making,” said Howard Byck, ACS Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances. ‘Aceing Cancer’ will ensure a researcher and his or her team will have the funding they need to continue their critically important work. We’re thankful and appreciative of the support from Cancer Research Racquet, WTA Charities and tennis fans everywhere for making this possible.”