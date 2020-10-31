Halloween looked a little different this year, but WTA stars like Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Anett Kontaveit and more still pulled out all the stops for their fun and spooky costumes.

Halloween might have looked a little different this year, but that didn’t stop WTA stars from pulling out all the stops for their fun and spooky at-home costumes. From Coco Gauff’s Katara to Anett Kontaveit’s ‘cool cats and kittens’, check out all the best Halloween costumes from your favorite players.

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka dressed up as Numbuh 5 from the early-aughties cartoon series Codename: Kids Next Door.

Osaka even recreated Numbuh 5’s trademark entrance... and did her best with the back flips.

codename kids next door : numbuh 5 reporting for duty pic.twitter.com/xpp3vuUUVU — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 1, 2020

The former No.1 was also the inspiration for a few Halloween outfits, as WTA Legend Billie Jean King posted.

Coco Gauff also had a great character costume as she served up Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens!” Anett Kontaveit nailed her Halloween costume as Carole Baskin, who featured in Netflix’s viral true crime documentary Tiger King.

Timea Babos pulled out all the stops as she became a dead bride in this spooky snap.

CoCo Vandeweghe posted this photo dressed up as a mime.

Kelsey Anderson, the wife of ATP player Kevin Anderson, posted this adorable snap of their daughter dressed up as Billie Jean King - complete with a coordinating "one dollar bill" as a shout out to the Original 9.

Alla Kudryavtseva shared this adorable snap with her son, dressed as a pair of skeletons.