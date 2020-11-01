Iga Swiatek captured her maiden major title in emphatic fashion at Roland Garros and earned your votes as Player of the Month for October.

Iga Swiatek rolled to Grand Slam glory at the French Open and has been rewarded with a victory as Player of the Month for October 2020, based on your votes.

The Pole backed up her September breakthrough by marching towards her maiden major crown, first by stunning top seed and former World No.1 Simona Halep with the loss of just three games. She then dispatched surprise quarter and semifinalists Martina Trevisan and Nadia Podoroska respectively.

Champions Corner: 'I felt I could do anything' - Swiatek surveys Paris

Laying down one last nerveless performance, she swept past reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in a straight-set final, dropping just 28 games in seven matches.

GALLERY: Swiatek and the French Open trophy

"After winning against Simona, I already thought about this tournament as, like, my lifetime achievement. Really, I had no expectations," she admitted after hoisting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for the first time.

"I think at the end I really just enjoyed the moment. It's not that I don't care if I'm going to win or lose. I'm just not thinking about it all the time. I'm focusing on the things I do right now because winning is just an effect of my work that I'm doing every minute."

The victory in Paris not only secured her Top 20 debut and her first WTA title, but also made her the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

October 2020 Player of the Month: Iga Swiatek

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Players of the Month

January: Sofia Kenin

February: Simona Halep

August: Simona Halep

September: Naomi Osaka