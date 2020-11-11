In her first match since her breakout French Open run, No.6 seed Nadia Podoroska took down Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets to reach the second round at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

LINZ, Austria - No.6 seed Nadia Podoroska edged through a tough battle against Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets to seal a winning debut at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Podoroska was contesting her first match since her breakout French Open run, which saw the Argentinean - then ranked World No.131 - win eight matches in a row and stun World No.5 Elina Svitolina to become the first qualifier in tournament history to reach the semifinals.

Read more: Sabalenka powers past Paolini in Linz debut

Her historic run propelled her into the WTA’s Top 100 for the first time, and Podoroska returned to action as the No.6 seed in Linz. She was back to her winning ways after a tight contest against Begu, who is also her doubles partner this week, breaking four times to triumph in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 45 minutes.

Up next, Podoroska will take on Italy’s Camila Giorgi for a spot in the quarterfinals. Giorgi defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to advance.

WTA Coaches Corner presented by SAP: Marc Lucero

More to follow…