Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova join an entry list featuring the world's top doubles pairs competing for the first Grand Slam title of the new season.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova head the women's doubles entry list for the 2021 Australian Open.

The top-ranked pair, who finished runners-up in the 2020 final, will be hopeful of going one better at the Melbourne event which runs from February 8-21.

Reigning champions and 2020 Roland Garros winners Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic return to defend their crown along with a host of exciting combinations.

Also set to take part are Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens, the 2019 US Open champions who won the 2020 WTA title in Ostrava, alongside Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, the 2020 US Open winners.

Reigning Australian Open singles champion Sofia Kenin will team up with singles WTA World No.12 Belinda Bencic. Playing in her home Slam, singles WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will partner US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady.

The 2019 Australian Open champions Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai will also team up again while Japanese pair Misaki Doi and Nao Hibino have been awarded the Asia-Pacific women’s doubles wildcard.

