No.2 seed Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Gippsland Trophy on Saturday ahead of her semifinal match against No.7 seed Elise Mertens, giving the Belgian safe passage through to her first final of the 2021 season.

The 2019 Australian Open champion cited a "niggling injury" for the precautionary measure ahead of the start of the year's first Grand Slam event, which begins in two days' time.

"Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today. I have a niggling injury and in light of the AO [Australian Open] on the horizon, I need to be cautious. I look forward to competing next week." - Naomi Osaka on her withdrawal from the Gippsland Trophy

While Mertens reached two finals in 2020, on the clay courts in Prague and the indoor hard courts of Linz, the Belgian will play for her first singles title since she triumphed at the Qatar Total Open in Doha in early 2019.

No.9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia and former Top 20 player Kaia Kanepi of Estonia will play in Saturday's other semifinal for a spot opposite Mertens.

The World No.20 owns 1-1 career head-to-head records against both of her projected opponents.