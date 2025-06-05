Gauff ends Boisson's dream run to reach second Roland Garros final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 2 Coco Gauff set to clash for Roland Garros title after Sabalenka defeated Swiatek and Gauff beat Boisson in the semifinals. Gauff eyes her second Grand Slam title after reaching the final for the second time.

It'll be No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the Roland Garros title -- for the first time in more than a decade.

After World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dethroned three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek as French Open champion in a three-set opening semifinal, World No. 2 Coco Gauff ended French wild card Lois Boisson's Cinderella story in the second semifinal 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the French Open final for a second time.

Gauff, runner-up to Swiatek in 2022, will bid for her second Grand Slam title in Paris, having first triumphed at the 2023 US Open -- where she beat Sabalenka in three sets. The two have played four times since then, each winning twice, and Saturday's championship will be their 11th career meeting. The World No. 1 and World No. 2 last faced off for a major trophy at the 2018 Australian Open, where Caroline Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep, and in Paris back in 2013, a win for Maria Sharapova over Serena Williams.

Gauff says she'll take lessons from both of those big-stage matches into Saturday's upcoming championship.

"My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened," she told reporters after the semifinal. "Obviously here I have a lot more confidence just from playing a Grand Slam final before and doing well in one. Yeah, I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible.

"Whatever happens, happens, and knowing that I put the best effort forward."

Gauff put her best effort forward against the 361st-ranked Boisson, not allowing the Frenchwoman any foothold in the match, nor the fans to involve themselves in support of the first local favorite to make the semifinals in more than a decade. Gauff broke serve six times in 1 hour and 9 minutes, and Boisson never led on the scoreboard; early in the second set, she engineered a break point on Gauff’s serve in the third game and, later, straight back when the American took a 3-1 lead, but could get no closer.

Unable to find the level that took her past both No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva -- Boisson totaled eight winners to 33 unforced errors -- the Frenchwoman nonetheless leaves Paris after a life-changing fortnight, and will shave more than 300 places off of her position in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday.

"She played really great. ... I just felt like I was running everywhere on the court today, so it was really tough," Boisson said. "She was really solid, and I couldn't play my game today because she was just too good."

"I haven't really thought of what's to come next, because I've only just finished the match," she added. "When we win more matches and we get into the Top 100, then people take more of an interest in you. It's logical. But, no, I don't have any particular pressure with regard to that. I have a great team with me, and I'm going to keep my feet well on the ground and all will be well."