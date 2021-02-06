In the 100th Australian Open match of her career, Serena Williams needed just 56 minutes to dispatch Laura Siegemund and reach the second round. Big sister Venus Williams also picked up a straight-set win over Kirsten Flipkens.

If Serena Williams hopes to clinch her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title this month, she couldn't have asked for a much better start to her campaign.

The seven-time Australian Open champion zipped past Laura Siegemund of Germany, 6-1, 6-1, on Rod Laver Arena to notch her opening-round win in Melbourne. The American superstar improved her nearly flawless record in first-round matches at Grand Slam events to an astounding 76-1.

The former World No.1, seeded 10th this year, is contesting a milestone 20th Australian Open, and her 56-minute win over Siegemund was her 100th career match at the event (now holding an 88-12 win-loss record at the tournament). Williams has played and won more matches than any other woman in the tournament’s history.

Siegemund broke Williams in the first game of the clash but the American exacted immediate and long-lasting revenge, winning 10 games on the run from there to open up a 6-1, 4-0 lead.

Williams went on to finish the encounter with 16 winners, four times her opponent's total. Williams converted six of her nine break points against 2020 Roland Garros quarterfinalist Siegemund.

Williams queues up a second-round clash with Nina Stojanovic, after the Serb defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, 6-3, 6-4. It will be the first meeting between Williams and 99th-ranked Stojanovic.

Williams's big sister Venus also notched a straight-set win early on Monday, ousting Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium, 7-5, 6-2, on Margaret Court Arena.

Venus Williams and Flipkens had split their previous four meetings in a competitive rivalry, but this time around, the American legend collected a 92-minute win to defeat the former Top 20 player.

"Winning is always fun," Williams said after her win. "Never easy. She's definitely tricky. We've had some great battles in the past, as well."

Both players used aggressive serving in the tense first set, but Williams ultimately stormed back from a break down at 4-3 to eke out the opener. The two-time Australian Open finalist had far less trouble in the second set as she swept to a second-round tilt against either No.30 seed Wang Qiang or former Top 5 player Sara Errani.

Venus Williams celebrates her victory against Kirsten Flipkens in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open.

"I'm trying to get better every day," said Williams. "I think that no matter what happens to you in life, you always hold your head up high, you give a hundred million percent. That's what I do every single day. That's something that I can be proud of."

Today also extended one of Venus Williams's milestones, as she now has played in the 88th Grand Slam main draw of her career. She leads the Open Era (since 1968) in that statistic, holding a healthy lead over the woman in second place -- her sister Serena.

Serena and Venus spoke about each other as inspiration and motivation after their respective wins.

"We were hitting partners for the first two weeks, two and a half weeks, since we were here in Australia," Serena said, discussing her big sister. "It was so good to train with her. It was so good every day.

"It's also very inspiring because she still pushes me on a level that no one's able to push me, so it was incredibly helpful."

Venus concurred, saying that Serena is "the best player to hit with. You definitely don't want to miss because it's your sister, so you want to give her a good practice. Also her intensity level just raises your level.

"We definitely had some good practices. I think it definitely helped both of us."

