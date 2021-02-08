Second seed Simona Halep came back from the brink to deny Ajla Tomljanovic in a second-round thriller at the Australian Open, while former WTA Rising Stars Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur will meet again after impressive performances.

In arguably the finest match of the Australian Open so far, No.2 seed Simona Halep came from 2-5 down in the third set to deny Ajla Tomljanovic and her home crowd 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, eventually needing two hours and 34 minutes of bruising, thrilling tennis to move into the third round for the fourth year in a row.

Halep certainly has form for an epic Down Under, including a pair of memorable overtime victories en route to the 2018 final (4-6, 6-4, 15-13 over Lauren Davis in the third round and 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 over Angelique Kerber in the semifinals). Indeed, today's result - which clocks in as the fifth-longest contest over the first three days of play this year, and the longest involving a Top 20 seed - extends her record in Australian Open three-setters to an impressive 8-3.

.@Simona_Halep Survives 💯



Our 2018 finalist wins five games in a row to overcome Ajla Tomljanovic in two hours and 34 minutes.#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/CxO24hoaCa — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 10, 2021

A look back at Halep's record against Tomljanovic would have foreshadowed it. Though the Romanian managed to protect her perfect record against the World No.72 today, Tomljanovic had forced a third set in two of their previous three meetings, at Cincinnati 2018 and Roland Garros 2019. Today, cheered on by a passionate home crowd - as well as boyfriend Matteo Berrettini, the ATP World No.10 - she mustered her greatest resistance yet.

For most of the match, which featured 15 breaks of serve in total, the Australian went toe-to-toe with one of the game's most formidable baseline battlers without wavering. Striking her forehand with relish and making judicious use of the dropshot, Tomljanovic never let the scoreboard get away from her - and leapt out to the first substantial lead in the third set after winning one of the best points of the evening.

Three months ago I didn't know if I was capable of playing a match like this. - Ajla Tomljanovic searches for the positives after losing a heartbreaker.

But Halep would hold firm despite twice coming two points from defeat - and, serving for the win, Tomljanovic blinked momentarily, allowing the former World No.1 to surge through the final five games of the contest. Tomljanovic, who enjoyed a breakthrough at the age of 21 when she upset Agnieszka Radwanska to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros 2014, has yet to score a second Top 5 victory or progress beyond the second round of a major since then, was disconsolate afterwards.

"It's hard, very hard to talk about it right now and see any sort of positives," she admitted. "At the end of the day all I wanted to do was get a win in any way, even if it was the worst tennis ever. I think that's my emotions speaking now. I know it was a high-level match, but in the end I lost, so that's the dominant feeling."

Ajla Tomljanovic fought hard in taking Simona Halep to the edge of defeat. Photo by Getty Images

The four-time WTA finalist also acknowledged that "this one feels like maybe if I don't wake up tomorrow and force myself to keep going and put it behind me, it could sting for a while" - but nonetheless eventually lit upon a bright side.

"Three months ago I didn't know if I was capable of playing a match like this, so I think there is a really good way to look at it," Tomljanovic admitted.

Halep, meanwhile, admitted to nerves prior to the match - "That's why I was talking non-stop, and I was talking negative" - but said that with her back to the wall down 2-5, she had been able to find the looseness she had been searching for.

"I talked to my team after the match, and they told me that I should have played like I did those games, because my arms were more relaxed and the ball was going a little bit deeper," she recalled "I didn't realize that but, you know, it's good that I ended like that and I got the confidence that I still can win these tough matches."

Naomi Osaka's backhand was on song during her second-round defeat of Caroline Garcia. Photo by Getty Images

Osaka cruises past Garcia to set Jabeur meeting

No.3 seed Naomi Osaka's ascension to dominant status om the WTA Tour has been appropriately low-key, a statistic disguised in part by both 2020's pandemic-abbreviated calendar and the three-time Grand Slam champion's own light schedule.

But the numbers don't lie. Osaka's 61-minute 6-2, 6-3 defeat of World No.43 Caroline Garcia - in which she struck 23 winners, fired 10 aces and did not face a break point - extends her current winning streak to a career-best 16. The Japanese player has not lost a match in 12 months: her most recent defeat, to Sara Sorribes Tormo in Billie Jean King Cup action, was one year and three days ago. Since the 2019 US Open, Osaka's overall record is now an astonishing 32-3.

Earlier this week, Osaka admitted that those losses had been a turning point: "There's a lot of stuff that happened surrounding that time that really made me think a lot about my life... like, am I playing tennis to prove stuff to other people or am I playing to have fun because I enjoy it?" she told press after her first-round win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

These days, the answer to that question is a definitive yes - ominously for the rest of the field. Osaka's next opponent is another renowned for having fun on court, though: No.27 seed Ons Jabeur, who enjoyed a breakthrough here last year by reaching the quarterfinals - ending former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki's career en route - and who is again finding her form in Melbourne, defeating lucky loser Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and seven minutes.

Osaka and Jabeur are on friendly terms already - the football-mad Tunisian has already requested that Osaka recruit her in North Carolina Courage, the National Women's Soccer League team that the 23-year-old part-owns, though laughed that she is still "waiting for the contract".

Ons Jabeur serves during her second-round win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Photo by Getty Images

Osaka, meanwhile, recalls Jabeur from the 2015 WTA Rising Stars tournament held alongside that year's WTA Finals in Singapore - both for her game and her personality. "Ons was the only person that would talk to me," laughed Osaka. "She was just super nice and inviting. I remember when I played her there, she was doing these things that I've never seen before - hitting dropshots and then hitting flat-out winners right off the bat. So I was studying her and being very impressed at the same time."

Back then, playing shortened sets in a round-robin exhibition, Jabeur was a 2-4, 5-4(0), 4-1 victor (though Osaka would go on to win the trophy, defeating Garcia in the final). Six years later, the two trailblazers and stars of the game will be competing for a place in the second week of a Grand Slam in a truly tantalizing match-up.

Leylah Fernandez and Heather Watson dealt out an upset in doubles over former champions Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai. Photo by Getty Images

Fernandez, Watson shock former champions Stosur, Zhang

As the doubles competition kicked off at Melbourne Park, rising Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez joined forces with Heather Watson, her conqueror in last year's Acapulco final, to take out 2019 champions and No.10 seeds Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the first round. It was the first time Fernandez and Watson had played as a team.

Elsewhere, though, No.2 seeds Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka avoided the upset, coming from a set down to overhaul Cornelia Lister and Alison Van Uytvanck 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 and set up an intriguing second-round date with Ashleigh Barty and Jennifer Brady, who moved past local wildcards Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic 6-2, 6-4. Other seeded winners included No.9 seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk, who needed a match tiebreak to squeeze past two Top 20 singles players, Belinda Bencic and Sofia Kenin, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6[5], and No.6 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who defeated Lara Arruabarrena and Kaitlyn Christian 6-2, 6-3 and will now face the charismatic teenage duo Coco Gauff and Caty McNally.