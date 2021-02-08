In a hard-hitting battle between Top 10 seeds, seven-time champion Serena Williams staved off a challenge from Aryna Sabalenka to move into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams fended off a stern challenge from a spirited opponent, as the 10th-seeded American outlasted No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to book her spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Fireworks were on display as the two powerful hitters and Top 10 seeds jockeyed for a spot in the last eight of the year’s first major, in a heavily anticipated initial meeting between the pair. It was Williams who ultimately advanced after two hours and nine minutes, denying Sabalenka the first Grand Slam quarterfinal showing of her career.

"It was obviously real important because I didn't want to be out of the tournament, so it felt good to kind of clutch that in the end and get through that," Williams said, during her post-match press conference.

It will be former World No.1 Williams whose quests for a staggering eighth Australian Open title and a historic 24th Grand Slam title continue, as she fired 30 winners, including nine aces, to quell the charge from Sabalenka. Sabalenka had won 18 of her last 19 matches but it is Williams who moves into the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the 13th time in her career.

"I just felt like even games that I lost, I was so close to winning," said Williams. "Not all games, but probably most of those games. I just needed to play better on the big points. I knew that I could. I still hadn't reached my peak. I was like, 'Okay, Serena, you got this, just keep going.'"

She's really one of the only voices I hear. I don't know if I zone out and she's the only one I hear. I know when I hear her voice, it just makes me calm and confident. Yeah, I think there's something about it that just makes me feel really good. - Serena Williams, on having her sister Venus support her in the crowd

Another big name awaits Williams in the quarters, as she will now face either two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep or reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

"At this point I'm ready for either player," Williams said. "It's quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. I've been here more times than I could even count. That's the right attitude for me to have. I'll be ready for either player."

In the first set, Sabalenka barely lost a point on serve before she held two break points at 3-3. Williams, though, swatted away those chances with service winners, then used a mix of pristine power and divine defense to grit out the first break of the match in the last game of the opener.

Williams could not keep the momentum in the second set, as her first-service percentage dipped to 36 percent and Sabalenka was rewarded with breaks in the American’s first three service games. The Sabalenka power game was in full flight as she raced through the second set and leveled the match -- the first set Williams dropped all fortnight.

Williams zipped ahead 4-1 in the decider before more strong groundstrokes from the racquet of Sabalenka pulled her back on serve at 4-3. Undaunted, Williams swept four points in a row to hold for 5-4 and put the pressure on Sabalenka to stay in the match. There, a double fault and two forehand errors were Sabalenka’s undoing, and Williams clinched the decisive break to grab victory.

"I think it's great depth again," said Williams, surveying the field. "I think it's been a lot of players that really could win the title since the beginning of the draw. I think there's so many players that can come out and have won Grand Slams and can keep winning.

"It's good. It's good to see. It's good to see that I'm in that mix, too."

Stat check: Williams's seven Australian Open titles (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-2010, 2015, and 2017) is a record in the Open Era (since 1968). Her 20 appearances at the Australian Open ranks second among active players, behind her sister, Venus, who has made 21 appearances.