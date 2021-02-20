The Top 25 in both singles and doubles remains unchanged, but success by some players in Lyon led to some milestone climbs in this week’s rankings.

The Top 25 in both singles and doubles remains unchanged, but success by some players in Lyon led to some milestone climbs in this week’s rankings. Here are some of the highlights:

Title run sets up Tauson’s Top 100 debut

2021 Lyon Highlights: Tauson storms past Golubic for first WTA title

Playing in only her third career main-draw event, Clara Tauson won her first career WTA singles title, in Lyon, a WTA 250 tournament. Tauson won the title as a qualifier, and as a result picked added 298 ranking points, enough to catapult her into the Top 100 (+43, from No.139 to 96) for the first time.

At 18 years, 77 days old, Tauson becomes the second-youngest player ranked in the Top 100 this week, behind only American Coco Gauff (No.40 at 16 years, 360 days).

Frenchwomen reach career highs

Photo by Getty Images

Fiona Ferro (+7, from No.46 to 39) also reached a career-high ranking this week by reaching the semifinals in Lyon. This is the latest achievement for Ferro. Last year in Palermo, she captured her second career title and also had a breakthrough Grand Slam performance in October, where she reached the round of 16 at Roland Garros.

The second-biggest jump among this week’s Top 200 belongs to France’s Clara Burel (+37, from No.218 to 181). The 19-year-old Frenchwoman made her Top 200 debut after reaching the quarterfinals in Lyon.

Other notable movements

Photo by Getty Images

American Jessica Pegula (+8, from No.44 to 36) continues her climb up the WTA Rankings following her semifinal run in Doha as a qualifier. After finishing the 2020 season ranked No.62, Pegula has posted a 12-4 match record in 2021, including her quarterfinal effort at the Australian Open.

After reaching the Lyon final as a qualifier, Viktoria Golubic (+28, from No.130 to 102) closed in on a return to the WTA Top 100. Golubic owns a 19-4 match record across all levels in 2021.

The doubles champions in Lyon last week – Viktoria Kuzmova and Arantxa Rus – both reached career-highs in this week’s WTA doubles rankings. Kuzmova jumped two spots to No.27, while Rus moved to No.62, up nine spots from the previous week.