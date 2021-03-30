The second WTA 1000 tournament of the 2021 season was staged last week at the Hard Rock Stadium, which played host to the Miami Open, presented by Itaú.

Miami Open champion Ashleigh Barty served her way up to No.3 in this week’s Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard. With her title run, Barty picked up 1,000 race points and jumped six spots, trailing only Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza.

Jennifer Brady, Elise Mertens, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Serena Williams round out the Top 8 on this week’s Leaderboard.

While Barty moved into the Top 8, the biggest improvement belongs to Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian jumped to No.15 in this week’s Leaderboard, climbing 49 spots after earning 650 race points as a finalist in Miami.

Miami semifinalists Elina Svitolina moved into the Top 10, jumping nine spots, while Maria Sakkari improved her position by 12 spots, shifting to No.13.

The PRTS Leaderboard includes points earned during the 2021 season at Grand Slams, WTA 1000s, WTA 500s and WTA 250s. The top eight players on the Leaderboard will qualify for the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.