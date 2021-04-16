In a series of wide-ranging interviews, Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, goes One on One with 10 former year-end No.1 players.

In 2018, the WTA named its World No.1 Trophy for Chris Evert – a fitting tribute to the player who sat atop the computer rankings when they were introduced on Nov. 3, 1975. Evert went on to hold the top spot for a total of 260 weeks. Since then, another 26 women have ascended to No.1 and 13 of them share the distinction of also being a year-end No.1, a feat Evert achieved five times.

While the official Chris Evert WTA World No.1 Trophy was designed to be presented to each new No.1 in perpetuity, the WTA also always intended to produce a replica for all former No.1s, to honor their achievements.

Where did these women find the passion and drive to devote their lives to tennis? Who inspired and supported them? How did they overcome challenges along the way? What did it mean to them to reach the summit and what are their hopes for the future?

“From the outside, all these champions are different, but they all have the same qualities inside,” Evert said. “There are a lot of players out there that have the hard work ethic, focus, discipline and desire. But the great champions are especially driven. They are steely, they are resolute, they are hungry. They will do whatever it takes, sacrifice-wise … They are prepared to go the extra mile.”

Evert One on One

Episodes 4-10 will be posted weekly, starting on April 26.