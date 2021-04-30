World No.1 Ashleigh Barty came through in the clutch to defeat Iga Swiatek in a match between the last two French Open champions in Madrid.

Two French Open champions, one winner: world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty got the better of Iga Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event, 7-5, 6-4.

Both players came into the match with streaks at stake: Barty boasted 13 consecutive wins on red clay going back to her maiden Grand Slam victory in Paris in 2019, while Swiatek had won 18 consecutive sets on the surface dating back to her own triumph last fall.

To extend her own streak to 14 straight and snap Swiatek's, Barty rallied from a slow start and relied heavily on her serve to secure victory: the Aussie rallied from a 3-0 down in the opening set, and was never again broken after that.

The top seed did not even face a break point for the duration of the opener after she pulled level, and crucially, later rallied from a 0-40 deficit to hold for 4-2 in the second set after having broken Swiatek in the third game.

Though she landed just 56 percent of her first serves in the match, Barty won nearly 80 percent of the points played behind it. She cleaned up her serve in the second set, too, by raising her first-serve percentage from 46 to 65 percent.

With the win, Barty also improved her 2021 record against Top 20 players to 9-0, and advances to a quarterfinal meeting with No.9 seed Petra Kvitova.

Barty and Kvitova have played nine times, with the Czech holding a slim 5-4 edge all-time. Their lone meeting on clay came a staggering nine years ago at the French Open and was won by Kvitova, 6-1, 6-2—but that's a match that neither player will put much stock in.

"We played on clay, but it was many, many years ago so I'm not counting then," Kvitova said. "She has a game for clay. She's sliding. She's playing lots of slice and everything... She likes clay a little bit more than me probably. I like Madrid. So who knows, right?

"Always playing Ash, it's great challenge. It will be great matchup. I really will enjoy it. I'm really looking forward for it."

More to come...