The Madrid Open champion makes her move up the Leaderboard in singles, while the doubles team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are the new No.1s following their latest title.

After each WTA 1000 event, wtatennis.com takes a look at the latest Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard, a measure of success at 2021 WTA and Grand Slam tournaments.

With a WTA-leading three singles titles this year, Ashleigh Barty remains atop the Leaderboard, followed by 2021 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Madrid champion Aryna Sabalenka climbs to the No.3 position. By reaching back-to-back finals, Sabalenka collected 1,305 race points in her past two tournaments.

Porsche Race to Shenzhen, The Grid: May 10, 2021

A quarterfinalist in Madrid, Karolina Muchova jumped into the Top 8, joining Garbine Muguruza, Jennifer Brady, Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova.

Three players made notable movements inside the Leaderboard Top 20, closing in on the Top 8. With back-to-back quarterfinals appearances in Stuttgart and Madrid, Petra Kvitova moved to No.11, while Simona Halep and Belinda Bencic moved to No.17 and No.18, respectively.

The Doubles Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard has a new No.1 this week in Madrid champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. The Czech duo captured their second title of 2021 having also won the Gippsland Trophy. The Australian Open runners-up, Krejcikova and Siniakova move ahead of Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, who hold the No.2 position this week.