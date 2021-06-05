Just like that we're down to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. On Tuesday, it's Paula Badosa against Tamara Zidansek and Elena Rybakina versus Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

This is what happens when the draw, as they say, opens up. Or is something larger, perhaps, more definitive at work here?

Six of the quarterfinalists at the 2021 French Open find themselves in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time. That has never, ever happened in the Open Era, which spans more than a half-century. Previously, the 2001 and 1976 French Opens and the 1969 Australian Open featured five first-time quarterfinalists.

In terms of history, that’s a youth movement in the blink of an eye.

Look at this glorious breakthrough list, with previous bests noted:

Coco Gauff (4th round 2019 Wimbledon, 2020 Australian Open)

Paula Badosa (4th round 2020 French Open)

Tamara Zidansek (2nd round 2019, 2020 Australian Open, 2019 Wimbledon)

Elena Rybakina (3rd round 2020 Australian Open)

Barbora Krejcikova (4th round 2020 French Open)

Maria Sakkari (4th round 2020 Australian Open, 2020 US Open)

With age, supposedly, comes wisdom. Well, how did these young players get so smart, so fast?

Gauff, at 17, and Rybakina, 21, have yet to drop a set. Badosa and Krejcikova, 23 and 25, respectively, are riding nine-match winning streaks. Zidansek, 23, is the lowest-ranked player remaining at No.85, but she’s playing the tournament of her life, having knocked out No.6 seed Bianca Andreescu in the first round.

Oh, and the defending champion – the only Grand Slam winner left – is 20. Iga Swiatek has won 11 consecutive matches at Roland Garros – and a phenomenal 22 straight sets.

It was Gauff who best framed the collective feeling among these players.

“I feel like in the past I felt like I was satisfied with the run I made in the tournament, so maybe I feel like I came into the matches I guess not as hungry,” Gauff said to reporters. “I know it’s probably not a good thing to say but it’s the truth. But I think with a lot of young players I think we tend to get satisfied with the small results before we realize that we can really shoot for more.

“My message has always been `dream big and aim higher.’ I could have easily said, `I’m satisfied with fourth round and everything,’ but today I think I just came in more hungry and wanting more compared to my last times I have been in the fourth round.”

The past five French Open champions – Garbiñe Mugaruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty and Swiatek – were first-time Grand Slam winners. Will 2021 Roland Garros provide a similar launch?

The funny thing? At 29, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the wily veteran of this group. This is her seventh trip to a major quarterfinal.

The rest of the field, including Swiatek, has eight.

Eight months ago, the unseeded Swiatek came whistling out of the weeds at Roland Garros. There are six quarterfinalists who would like to replicate that leap forward.

Incredibly, each of these quarterfinals will be a first-time match. Here’s the breakdown:

No.21 Elena Rybakina vs. No.31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No one was playing better than Rybakina when the pandemic struck.

In the first two months of 2020 she reached four finals: the Shenzhen Open, Hobart International, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, winning the title in Hobart. It was all good – very good – for a 21-5 record when the season was put on hiatus in March.

Rybakina struggled with the protocols in 2021, but here she is in the quarters.

Rybakina stops Serena to reach first Grand Slam QF: Roland Garros Highlights

“I think it could maybe happen even earlier, because I really had good last year,” she said. “Also, I was feeling so good in the beginning of the year, first tournament. I was feeling that maybe it’s coming second week of a Grand Slam that I can do it. I believed.

“Just then, after I had some issues with health and all these lockdowns, it was difficult to manage everything. But the most important is to be healthy and have time to practice and prepare for the tournaments, so that’s what we did now.”

Rybakina took three weeks off before Paris to focus on training, and it helped her defeat No.7 Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the round of 16, breaking her lethal serve five times.

Pavlyuchenkova also beat a former word No.1 and Grand Slam champion, Victoria Azarenka, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. She was 1-5 in her career against Azarenka, and that came on a retirement.

A decade after her first quarterfinal at Roland Garros, the Russian is back – and faces her doubles partner Tuesday for a berth in the semifinals, something neither have achieved at a Grand Slam.

“We are good team, good atmosphere,” Rybakina said. “For sure I have to serve well again because it’s my advantage, and then we see how it goes.”

When Pavlyuchenkova dropped the first set to Azarenka, she wasn’t happy.

“I was looking at my shoes, at the clay,” Pavlyuchenkova told reporters. “I was thinking, `I hate clay so much. What I’m even doing here in Paris?’ I was saying this to myself. But now I won and I really love this tournament and I love clay.

“I used to live and practice in Paris. I know the city really well.”

No.33 Paula Badosa vs. Tamara Zidansek

After Badosa defeated No.21 Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 she turned to her box and pointed to her head.

“I think I always thought that tennis is 80 percent of mental,” Badosa said afterward. “I think when you’re in these rounds, of course the racquet is important, how you play, it’s very important. I think it’s a little bit more important how you manage all the nerves in the important moments.”

Helping her cope with those moments is coach Javier Marti, who knows a little something about the pressure felt by a young Spanish player. He qualified for the French Open a decade ago at the age of 19, but has made the transition to coaching.

History made 🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮



Tamara Zidansek becomes the first women from Slovenia to make the final 8 at a Grand Slam. The world No.85 charges past Sorana Cirstea in straight-sets 7-6(4), 6-1. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/A3xQqVLpG8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

Badosa, who won the juniors tournament at Roland Garros in 2015 and reached the fourth round last fall, has felt that weight of expectation.

“He knows what it is to have expectations when you’re very young and you’re a very good player, you have a bright future ahead you,” Badosa said. “That's a little bit my situation. I think we have really similar situations when we were young.

“Since the moment I came here, I had expectations. People was believing I could do a good tournament. That mentally was a little bit tough for me to handle it. I think he has an amazing part of it because he's been helping me every day on that.”

Zidansek, the first woman representing Slovenia to reach a major quarterfinal, beat Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the fourth round.

READ: Badosa's winding road from teen prodigy to French Open quarterfinalist

Oddly enough, it was a defeat that gave her some momentum coming into Paris. Zidansek qualified for the main draw in Madrid and lost to world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in the second round, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6.

“That helped me a lot to get a confirmation, I guess, that I can play well,” she said. “Yeah, I was feeling really good. I’m just trying to go match by match actually and just trying to show my best game.”

No.24 Coco Gauff vs. Barbora Krejcikova

We know they didn’t have a train to catch but, seriously, Gauff and Krejcikova couldn’t wait to get into these quarters.

Krejcikova defeated Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0 – in 67 minutes. Gauff handled No.25 Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1 – in 53 minutes.

This Wednesday tilt is exceedingly hard to call. Krejcikova has won nine straight matches, going back to title at Internationaux De Strasbourg. Gauff has won 13 of 14 matches on clay in less than one month’s time, including the semifinals in Rome and a title in Parma.

17yo Coco Gauff needs just 53 minutes to become the:



- Youngest woman to reach a Slam QF since 2006 RG (Nicole Vaidisova)



- Youngest American to reach QF at RG since 1993 (Jennifer Capriati)



- Youngest American to reach QF of a Slam since 1997 US Open (Venus Williams) pic.twitter.com/1LHos9zugA — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 7, 2021

Part of being a professional, Gauff already has learned, is turning weaknesses into strengths. She still leads the WTA with 166 double faults, but against Jabeur she didn’t have one.

“That’s obviously been a hurdle in my game,” Gauff said. “I truly feel like I’m, you know, getting over that hurdle. Today, I just served really well first and second serves, played the points pretty smart on my serve.

“The problem was my confidence on the serve, like I would play in practice, make 50 second serves in a row, and then I get to the match and get nervous. Now I don’t feel as nervous when I’m serving.”

Gauff, for the record, has the third-fastest serve in the women’s tournament (119.3 mph).

“She’s young,” Krejcikova said. “She’s incredible. You know, she has the weapons. She has the game. I think she’s mentally really tough. She’s going to be the next star.”

Krejcikova reached the round of 16 her last fall and knocked out No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 in the third round. She won the 2018 Roland Garros doubles title with Katerina Siniakova – five years after they won the junior title.

“She’s obviously been having a great clay season, and she’s a tough opponent,” Gauff said. “I think that she’s a really smart player and she’s been on tour for some time. She’s one of those players, I guess, an all-court player, she can play all parts of the court. She does well in singles and doubles and mixed doubles.

“I’m just going to go out there and just focus on playing my game and not so much about her.”

No.8 Iga Swiatek vs. No.17 Maria Sakkari

Over the years, Sakkari has made steady progress in the Grand Slams.

She made her first major draw in 2015 at the US Open and won her first match in the next one, the 2016 Australian Open. The first third round came at the 2017 Australian Open and the first fourth-round appearance at the 2020 Australian Open. Now, 17 months later, she’s into her first quarterfinal.

2️⃣2️⃣ sets and counting 🙌@iga_swiatek keeps her streak alive while battling to victory over Kostyuk 6-3, 6-4 and claims the final slot in the QFs.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/PTUVu2Wxdq — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

“I was stuck in the third round a lot of times, and that was an obstacle that I wanted to just kind of like break that curse and make it to the fourth round,” Sakkari said after defeating Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3. “Now I’m excited to be in the quarterfinals for the first time. I knew it was going to come. I didn’t know when.”

Sakkari has produced back-to-back top-20 wins in a Grand Slam for the first time.

“To be deadly honest, I was stressed before the match,” she said. “I was nervous because it’s a tennis match, so I want to win. Especially after winning that match against Elise [Mertens], playing the way I did, I think it was an extremely high-level match, that gave me so much confidence that I can do it again and again and again.”

Wednesday’s match promises to be tougher. Swiatek defeated 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-4, and has dropped only 20 games in the first four rounds.

Sakkari and Swiatek practiced together before the tournament.

“I mean, she’s the defending champion for a reason,” Sakkari said. “For sure she likes the court. For sure she likes the conditions, even though last year they were different.

“Even if it’s the No. 1 in the world, 10 or 50 or whatever, they are for some reason playing in the quarterfinals.”

Swiatek, with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, is also in the doubles quarterfinal. They saved seven match points against top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Mertens, winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.