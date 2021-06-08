Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova became the first player to reach her first Grand Slam final after playing more than 50 main draws after defeating Tamara Zidansek in straight sets in the Roland Garros semifinals.

In the first of two Roland Garros semifinals between debutantes at this stage of a major, No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova held off Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 34 minutes.

Pavlyuchenkova, 29, becomes the first woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching her first final. She made her Grand Slam debut as a 15-year-old wildcard at Wimbledon 2007, losing to Daniela Hantuchova in the first round, and this fortnight marks her 52nd Grand Slam main draw. The previous record was held by Roberta Vinci, who was the 2015 US Open runner-up in her 44th main draw.

She also ends a six-year drought for her country. Between 2004 and 2015, a Russian woman featured in at least one Grand Slam final every year except 2005. The last to do so before Pavlyuchenkova this fortnight was Maria Sharapova, who lost the 2015 Australian Open final to Serena Williams.

Against World No.85 Zidansek, the first player representing Slovenia to reach the last four of a major, Pavlyuchenkova's scoreboard management was key. She recovered from a slow start to lead 5-3, then kept her cool in the face of a Zidansek purple patch to close out the first set. In the second, she weathered a sequence of five nervy service breaks, sealing victory on her first match point when Zidansek sent a backhand wide.

