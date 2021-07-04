Want to look like Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty? Check out her attire, courtesy of Tennis Warehouse.

If Ashleigh Barty inspired you in her run to the Wimbledon title the past two weeks, we have good news: The next time you step on the court, while you might need a little work on your serve and groundstrokes to keep up with Barty, it's easier than ever to look like her on court.

Courtesy of Tennis Warehouse, here's what Barty wore during her run to her latest championship:

Barty used her Head Gravity MP 2021 to power her way to her first Grand Slam title.

During the fortnight, Barty was safe from the sun in her Women’s White Line Jacket with UPF 50 protection.

With phenomenal footwork in her Fila Axilus 2 Energized Shoes, Barty ran past the competition in London.

Inspired by Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s 1970s fashion, Barty sported the Fila Trailblazer collection.

Get all the London looks here.

WTA may receive commissions for purchases made through links in this article.