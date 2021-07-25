After a memorable run to the Wimbledon title just two weeks ago, Ashleigh Barty fell to Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets Sunday at the Olympic Games.

Sara Sorribes Tormo fashioned a major upset Sunday at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The 48th-ranked Spaniard took down World No.1 Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court in Ariake Tennis Park.

Barty’s feet weren’t keeping pace with Sara Sorribes Tormo’s looping shots. Barty's forehand was misfiring, and she was making uncharacteristically poor shot choices. Despite saving two set points with backhand winners that caught the line, Barty dropped the first set – something that didn’t happen once in seven matches at the All England Club.

The second set was more of the same. Barty finished the match with 55 unforced errors.

And so, the 25-year-old Australian and winner of a WTA-high 35 matches and four titles this season will have to try and win a medal in the doubles competition with partner Storm Sanders, where they are the No.6 seeds.

"Really disappointing day," Barty said on the Olympic Channel broadcast afterward. "And I was pretty erratic. But I'm really excited for doubles. ... [I still have a chance] to do everyone proud."

Sorribes Tormo, 24, was crafty, strategically hitting high-hopping shots to Barty’s backhand. Barty’s final unforced error gave Sorribes Tormo her third match point, and she converted it when Barty could only push a backhand into the net.

Back in March, Sorribes Tormo won her first career title in Guadalajara. She has also reached two WTA 250 semifinals and the Miami quarterfinals. Sorribes Tormo improved her record to 21-12 for the season.

She’ll next face Fiona Ferro, who beat Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round.

"It’s amazing," Sorribes Tormo said afterward. "I cannot believe it. It’s something I have been dreaming about all my life. I cannot say how happy I am."

By beating Barty, Sorribes Tormo ripped a gaping hole in the draw, where No.2 seed Naomi Osaka and No.3 Aryna Sabalenka are now the favorites.

It was a day when the top five seeds – and seven of the top – were all in action.

Coming off a run to the Wimbledon final, No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova was in a hurry Sunday, ending Alize Cornet’s Olympics in the first round, 6-1, 6-3.

The 29-year-old from the Czech Republic was masterful, completing the day's first match in 63 minutes. She won 24 of 30 points on her serve. It was the fourth consecutive win for Pliskova over the 31-year-old from France.

Next up for Pliskova: the winner between Ons Jabeur and Carla Suarez Navarro.

No.3 Aryna Sabalenka was almost as swift, sending home Magda Linette 6-1, 6-2 in 69 minutes. Sabalenka, who at Wimbledon two weeks ago reached her first career major semifinal, looked sharp.

She won 25 of 27 service points and broke Linette once in each set.

Sabalenka will play the winner between Caroline Garcia and Donna Vekic in the second round.

America’s best hope for a singles medal, No.11 seed Jennifer Brady, fell to Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-3, 6-2. Giorgi broke the Australian Open finalist three times on her way to a second-round match against the winner between Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Vesnina.

In other action, Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska advanced to the second round when Yulia Putintseva retired after losing the first set 7-6 (4) but leading 3-1 in the second.

