Breakthrough British teen Emma Raducanu and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic collected straight-set wins in the opening round of the 2021 US Open.

Raducanu, who successfully came through qualifying to make her US Open main-draw debut, dispatched lucky loser Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3 in an hour and 18 minutes.

Currently ranked at a career-high World No.150, 18-year-old Raducanu continues to impress after her breakthrough run to the round of 16 on home soil at Wimbledon, which was her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

World No.128 Voegele, who lost in the final round of qualies to top qualifying seed Ana Konjuh, clinched a spot in the main draw following the injury withdrawal of No.13 seed Jennifer Brady. But her run ended at the hands of the surging teen in the first meeting between the pair.

FIRST #USOpen main draw victory 🙌



🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu advances to Round 2 after defeating Voegele 6-2, 6-3!



Faces Zhang next in New York 👉 pic.twitter.com/68pzbQPYgZ — wta (@WTA) August 31, 2021

Raducanu nearly doubled Voegele's winner count, by 24 to 13, and converted five of her eight break points. Three service breaks in Raducanu's favor came in the latter stages of the first set, where she used pinpoint down-the-line hitting to storm back from an early break down.

Raducanu again came back from a break down in the second set, and the Brit took the lead for good by slamming a backhand winner on the baseline to break for 5-3. Although Raducanu had a bit of trouble closing, needing seven match points in the final game, she steeled herself to get through that tussle.

The young Brit will now attempt to get some revenge in the second round when she takes on Zhang Shuai of China, who beat American Hailey Baptiste, 6-3, 6-4. Zhang defeated Raducanu in the first round of San Jose mere weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a different Swiss player did ease into the second round, as Olympic gold medalist and No.11 seed Bencic claimed an opening-round win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

2019 US Open semifinalist Bencic came into the encounter having won her two previous meetings with Rus in straight sets, and this time around was no different as she moved past the World No.71 in 90 minutes.

Although left-handed Rus nearly matched Bencic in winners on the day (20 to 21) and both players had fewer unforced errors than winners, Bencic went unchallenged on serve, never facing a break point in the encounter. Bencic won 40 of her 48 service points in the match (83 percent).

Round 1 down 👊@BelindaBencic cruises through her opening match with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Rus. pic.twitter.com/kmSSQujdya — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2021

"I felt very comfortable on the court," Bencic told the press, after her win. "I felt like my serve was helping me a lot. In the last couple of matches I played a lot of times against left-handed players, so for sure it's a little bit more tricky for me, especially against her today.

"I think her serve gave me a little bit of trouble, so I had to kind of find a way to break her. I'm just really happy with how I played and happy to be in the second round."

Rus had entered the US Open on a hot streak, having won 14 of her last 15 matches: two straight ITF Challenger titles and, before those, a runner-up showing at the WTA 125 event in Belgrade. However, all of those wins came on clay, and Rus's win-loss record at the US Open is now just 1-6 in her main-draw appearances.

Bencic will next face Italy's Martina Trevisan, who notched a victory in the first US Open main-draw match of her career by ousting former US Open semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-1, 7-5. Trevisan's career-best performance at a major was her surprising run to the Roland Garros quarterfinals as a qualifier just last year.

