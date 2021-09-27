Maria Sakkari continues her rise on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, as she reaches No.5 this week after a run to the final at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open. Sakkari, who also made her Top 10 debut Monday, is eyeing her career first qualification at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.



Ostrava champion Anett Kontaveit jumps 10 spots on the Leaderboard to reach No.16 while Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova improves her place by entering the Top 10 (at No.10).



Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova have already secured their places at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, while Karolina Pliskova sits at No.4 on the Leaderboard. Less than 500 ranking points separate the remaining four spots, currently occupied by Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza, respectively.



This week's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic represents lap number 32 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals (a reference to qualifying tournaments leading into the WTA Finals). The Top 8 singles players and doubles teams of 2021 will secure their spot at the year-end finale.



The singles winner of the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals - the player who finishes in pole position leading into the WTA Finals - will not only seal a spot at the season-ending showpiece, but also be congratulated with the keys to a new Porsche.



Click here to see the latest Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.