We’ve added an additional $251,500 to our free therapy goal with a total of 503 aces hit in Chicago and Nul-Sultan last week bringing the total to $510,000. Throughout the remainder of the 2021 season, BetterHelp will provide an additional $500 worth of free therapy for every ace hit by a WTA player.
Ace Per Tournament:
- Portoroz – 93
- Luxembourg – 248
- Ostrava – 176
- Nur-Sultan – 191
- Chicago – 312
Thank you to our aces leaders since September 13, 2021:
- Elena Rybakina - 44
- Veronika Kudermetova - 42
- Liudmila Samsonova - 24
- Clara Tauson - 23
- Alison Van Uytvanck - 22
