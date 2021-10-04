We’ve added an additional $251,500 to our free therapy goal with a total of 503 aces hit in Chicago and Nul-Sultan last week bringing the total to $510,000. Throughout the remainder of the 2021 season, BetterHelp will provide an additional $500 worth of free therapy for every ace hit by a WTA player.

Ace Per Tournament:

  • Portoroz – 93
  • Luxembourg – 248
  • Ostrava – 176
  • Nur-Sultan – 191
  • Chicago – 312

Thank you to our aces leaders since September 13, 2021:

  1. Elena Rybakina - 44
  2. Veronika Kudermetova - 42
  3. Liudmila Samsonova - 24
  4. Clara Tauson - 23
  5. Alison Van Uytvanck - 22

Sign up at betterhelp.com/wta to claim your free month and start your therapy journey today. 

 

 

 