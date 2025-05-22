Rybakina unbroken against Linette to make Strasbourg semis

Elena Rybakina defeated Magda Linette for the third time in three meetings to reach the Internationaux de Strasbourg semifinals.

No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina delivered a clinical performance to defeat Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3 in the Internationaux de Strasbourg quarterfinals, advancing to her third semifinal of 2025 in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Rybakina did not drop serve in the match, during which she fired 29 winners (including seven aces) and won 82% of her first serve points. She faced her only two break points in the opening game, both of which she snuffed out with unreturned serves. Linette was almost as clinical, tallying six aces and winning 70% of her first serve points. However, Rybakina picked the perfect moments to strike on the Pole's serve, upping the ante on return in the last game of the first set and the penultimate game of the second.

Rybakina, the 2020 runner-up in Strasbourg to Elina Svitolina, was not wholly satisfied with her performance, in particular only converting two of nine break points.

"I had a lot of opportunities, couldn't take it from the beginning," she said in her on-court interview. "But I'm pleased I got the win in straight sets."

The Kazakhstani will aim to make her first final since Stuttgart 2024 against either No. 2 seed Emma Navarro or No. 9 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Clinical: Rybakina unbroken vs. Linette to reach Strasbourg semifinals

