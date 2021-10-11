The bottom half of final 16 at the BNP Paribas Open is set, including a clash of former Roland Garros champions Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko, as well as an all-Belarusian derby between Victoria Azarenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open is beginning to take shape, with four tantalizing matches all set in the bottom half of the draw. All eight fourth-round matches will be played on Tuesday.

Heading into Monday's action, two former Indian Wells champions remain: two-time winner Victoria Azarenka and defending champion Bianca Andreescu. Two former finalists are also left - 2018 runner-up Daria Kasatkina and 2019 runner-up Angelique Kerber. They square off in a Monday third-round encounter.

Six Grand Slam winners are still in the draw, including reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova. Andreescu and Kerber remain in the top half of the draw, while Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek have all reached the fourth round in the bottom half.

Thirteen 2021 titlists have a chance to add to their season tally. In the bottom half, Ostapenko, Swiatek, Elina Svitolina and Leylah Fernandez are still alive. In the top half, Krejcikova, Kerber, Kasatkina, Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur, Danielle Collins, Paula Badosa, Coco Gauff and Tamara Zidansek remain.

[27] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Is there a player who fits the "upset artist" tag better than Sasnovich right now? The 27-year-old owns six career Top 10 wins, a total that doesn't even include her consecutive straight-sets victories over Slam champions this week - No.17 seed Emma Raducanu followed by No.11 Simona Halep. When her neat, aggressive game is clicking, it's easy to see why she's a threat.

Yet Sasnovich has never been ranked higher than No.30 (in September 2018) and has spent more time floating around her current No.100 placement. She is yet to win a WTA title and has reached only two finals to date (Seoul 2015 and Brisbane 2018). This week marks the first time she has won three straight WTA main draw matches since Sydney 2019.

"It's interesting to play against the players who are the best in the world," Sasnovich said after defeating Raducanu. "I prefer to play on the big arena with a lot of crowds."

She'll get a shot at another upset against a Belarusian compatriot next. Azarenka owns the best Indian Wells record of anyone left in the field. She won titles here in 2012 and 2016, and is seeking to build some late momentum in what's been a stop-start season. The former World No.1 has a 25-8 record in 2021, but injuries and illness have necessitated five mid-tournament withdrawals.

"It's not that often that I get to play somebody from my country, except Aryna [Sabalenka]," Azarenka said after beating Petra Kvitova in the third round.

This will be a first-time meeting with Sasnovich. Azarenka's tour-level record against her countrywomen is 5-4, with Sabalenka accounting for three of those losses.

Head-to-head: 0-0

[19] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. [4] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

A breakthrough run is one thing; backing it up with consistency is quite another. Pegula has done both those jobs well in 2021. The American has used a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal run at the Australian Open as a springboard to a 33-18 WTA main-draw record. This week marks the 12th time she has won multiple matches in a tournament, and she will be bidding for her seventh quarterfinal spot of 2021.

Indian Wells is also an event that holds significance in Pegula's career. It was here in 2012 that she made her WTA main-draw debut. A wildcard into qualifying ranked No.305, she navigated through the preliminary competition before falling 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to Magdalena Rybarikova in the first round.

The winner of this match will receive a significant boost in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals. Pegula is currently in 14th spot, while Svitolina is just ahead of her in 12th place. The prospect of qualifying for the end-of-year showdown is one that has historically triggered a Svitolina surge. In 2018, she was the joint-last qualifier to be announced - and then promptly won it. In 2019, she was the seventh player confirmed for the eight-woman field, then reached the final.

Svitolina will also be boosted by memories of a career-best semifinal run in Indian Wells in her last appearance in 2019.

Head-to-head: 1-1, both this year. Svitolina defeated Pegula 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of Abu Dhabi, the first tournament of 2021; a month later, Pegula took revenge 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Shelby Rogers (USA) vs. [23] Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Like Emma Raducanu, all eyes were on Fernandez to see whether she could back up a breakthrough. Fernandez, the US Open runner-up, is competing for the first time since a fairytale run in New York

At Indian Wells, she has picked up exactly where she left off by winning thrilling three-setters against higher-ranked opponents under night lights. She needed 2 hours and 41 minutes to get past No.9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round.

For Rogers, there will be an element of déjà vu to the match. It is the second time within a month she has reached the last 16 of a big tournament on home soil. At the US Open, she followed up an upset of World No.1 Ashleigh Barty with a straight-sets loss to Raducanu. Here, Rogers' path was eased by the last-minute withdrawal of slated second-round opponent Belinda Bencic, who had been the No.8 seed. Faced with New York's other breakthrough teenager, can she reverse that result?

Head-to-head: 1-0 to Rogers, who won 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of Lexington 2020. Neither player was ranked inside the Top 100 at the time. Rogers would upset Serena Williams in the quarterfinals in her next match.

[24] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs. [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)

This will be a clash of two players who won their lone Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, where they both entered the tournament as unseeded teenagers ranked outside the Top 40.

While Ostapenko has yet to win a second major title, she can certainly claim to be a trendsetter. In 2017, she became the youngest Grand Slam champion in 11 years with her phenomenal Parisian run. It was a harbinger of things to come.

In Ostapenko's wake, fellow generation 1997 standout Naomi Osaka followed, winning her first Slam (and just second title) at the 2018 US Open. Since then, we've also seen Bianca Andreescu conquer the US Open in her debut, in 2019, while Swiatek demolished the 2020 Roland Garros field. And, of course, Raducanu, who at this year's US Open became the first qualifier to win a major.

Swiatek has settled smoothly into her position at the top of the game. In her sophomore season, she has put together a 35-12 record, including titles in Adelaide and Rome. She has been near-untouchable this week in her Indian Wells debut, conceding just five games combined, against Petra Martic and Veronika Kudermetova.

By contrast, the four years since Ostapenko's shock title run have been more unpredictable. Yet in recent months, there have been some indications she could be developing some consistency. She won a title in Eastbourne and followed it up with a run to the final in Luxembourg. This week, she has dispatched two tricky opponents in Hsieh Su-Wei and Yulia Putintseva.

Head-to-head: 1-0 to Ostapenko, a 6-0, 6-2 rout in the first round of Birmingham 2019 on grass.