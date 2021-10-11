With a lethal combination of power and creativity, Bianca Andreescu took the world by storm becoming the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam at the 2019 US Open. At just 19 years old, Bianca’s debut in New York City was a fairytale run capped off with a win over one of the games best, Serena Williams.
Now Andreescu is here to empower you to maximize each and every day on and off the court. Learn the visualization and meditation techniques that guide Andreescu every day, and achieve the variety in your game to shock your opponents the next time you take the court.