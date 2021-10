Want to look like the Indian Wells Champion Paula Badosa? Here's a closer look at the equipment she used and the clothes she wore.

Paula Badosa powered her way through the field in Indian Wells with her Wilson Blade 98.

Running past her competition, Badosa wore the Nike Zoom Pro Shoes, on her way to her second title of the year.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Throughout her title run in Indian Wells, Badosa sported the Nike Women's Fall NY Slam Tank and Fall NY Slam Skirt, combining performance with style.

Badosa kept the California sun out of her eyes in her Nike Women's Core Advantage Visor.

