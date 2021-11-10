Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara kicked off their Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara debut in style on Day 1, needing just 67 minutes to defeat the No.7 seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara moved to 1-0 in the Teochtitlán group after defeating No.7 seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-0, 6-4 in their debut at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

The Japanese pair already lead the tour in doubles titles this season, capturing five across all three surfaces. Their most prestigious title came on the hard courts of the Miami Open in April. Aoyama and Shibahara are the fifth and sixth Japanese women to qualify for the season-ending championships, joining Kimiko Date, Rika Fujiwara, Ai Sugiyama and Naomi Osaka.

"We started very well and [Ena] had a really good return today," Aoyama said on court. "She helped me and I tried to give my all."

The match began ominously for Jurak and Klepac, as Aoyama/Shibahara reeled off the first eight points of the match and raced through the opening set without losing a game. At 5-0, Klepac received treatment on her lower back and hip from the trainer.

Klepac/Jurak responded to the lopsided opening set by breaking early in the second set, leading 2-1. But Aoyama and Shibahara played the deuce deciding points incredibly well on this day, as they broke right back to level the second set.

Both teams would continue to hold serve through the next five games before Aoyama and Shibahara took advantage of their opponents' shaky net play to earn a match point at 5-4. Jurak could not close out her service game from 30-0 up and the Japanese duo closed out the win after prevailing on a deciding point.

"We felt really good coming out today," Shibahara said. "They're such a tough team. We had a tough match against them in Chicago. We knew what we had to do to win today and we did well."

Aoyama/Shibahara combined for five aces in the match compared to their opponents' one, and went 6-for-9 on break points against the Jurak/Klepac serve.

