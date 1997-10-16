Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (7): 2021 - Australian Open

2020 - US Open

2019 - Australian Open, Osaka, Beijing

2018 - Indian Wells, US Open



Finalist (7): 2026 - Bad Homburg

2025 - Montreal, Auckland

2022 - Miami

2020 - New York [Western & Southern Open]

2018 - Tokyo

2016 - Tokyo



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Saint Malo

Finalist (1): 2015 - Hua Hin





Career in Review

In 2025 reached her first WTA final since returning from maternity leave at Auckland. Made her sixth career WTA 1000 final at Montreal and reached semifinals at US Open which saw her back in the Top 20 for the first time since January 2022. Also won WTA 125 title at Saint Malo



Returned to play in 2024 following maternity leave and reached the QF at Doha and 's-Hertogenbosch, as well as R16 at Rome and Beijing



Played 2022 Tokyo in September before taking a 15 month break to give birth to daughter Shai in early July 2023



In 2022 had success at Miami, where she fell to Swiatek in the final, her first final since the 2021 Australian Open. Also reached the semifinals at Melbourne 250 #1 (withdrew before semifinal with Kudermetova w/abdominal injury)



Won 2021 Australian Open (d. Brady in F) to become first woman since Seles in the early 1990s to win each of her first four Grand Slam finals - became 16th woman to win four or more majors in the Open Era



At 2020 US Open, came from a set and a break down to Azarenka and win third Grand Slam title of career; also finished R-Up at Western & Southern Open - withdrew w/left hamstring injury before final against Azarenka



Won second Grand Slam at 2019 Australian Open (d. Kvitova in F); became first Japanese player to reach World No.1 ranking following the tournament



In addition, won back-to-back titles for first time in her career at Osaka (d. Pavlyuchenkova in F) and Beijing (d. Barty in F); defeated No.1 Barty in Beijing final for second career victory over world No.1 (also beat Halep at 2018 Indian Wells)



Enjoyed break-out season in 2018, posting a 40-20 record resulting in a No.5 (first Top 10 season), up from No.68 in 2017



Won the first two titles of her career in 2018, at Indian Wells (d. Kasatkina in F) and debut Grand Slam crown at US Open (d. S.Williams in F)



En route to the Indian Wells title, defeated five-time major champion Sharapova, and A.Radwanska, Ka.Pliskova and Halep. Only set dropped all fortnight was against Sakkari in R16



Reached one further final in 2018, at Tokyo [PPO] (l. Ka.Pliskova)



In reaching R16 at 2018 Australian Open, became youngest Japanese player to reach R16 at a Slam since Sugiyama at 1995 Roland Garros (19y, 342d) and the youngest player from Japan to reach R16 in Melbourne since Kimiko Date in 1990 (197, 122d)



Book-ended 2017 season with QF showings at Auckland and Hong Kong; other highlights included 3r runs at Wimbledon and US Open



Scored first Top 5 win of career when she defeated No.5 V.Williams at 2017 Hong Kong. Upset win over defending champion and No.6-ranked Kerber at 2017 US Open marked first career Top 10 win



Voted 2016 WTA Newcomer of the Year; highlight was career-first WTA final at Tokyo [PPO] (l. Wozniacki). Also reached QF on three occasions and 3r at Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open



Ranked No.406, made WTA main draw debut at 2014 Stanford. As an alternate, won through qualifying (achieving first WTA qualifying wins), and came from match point down to shock No.19 Stosur in 1r of main draw, before losing to No.18 Petkovic in 2r



Made WTA qualifying debut at Quebec City in 2013 (l. Dabrowski)