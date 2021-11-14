Eight players, eight great outfits from the women at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara. Here's a look at all of them.

Fila and Nike were the only two brands represented in singles competition at the previous WTA Finals held in 2019, but this year we’re having much more diversity with Lacoste, Adidas, Asics and Head added to the mix. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will show us the eight outfits women’s tennis players are wearing at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka opted for simple separates: the Nike Winter Victory Tank, a blue racerback V-neck design and a classic pleated navy skort.

The Belarusian’s footwork is supported by the Nike React Vapor NXT shoe, made for aggressive movers and hardcourt sliders.

Spain’s Paula Badosa is also wearing the blue Nike Winter Victory Tank, but the Spaniard paired it with a tiered pleated Advantage Skirt from Nike’s winter collection. A wide elastic waistband and built-in shortie together with stretchy Nike Flex fabric make the skirt extra comfortable.

Badosa’s shoe is the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro in white with yellow (sunset) accents. This quick, comfortable and supportive model is Nike’s replacement for the Vapor X, updated to be lighter, more supportive and more advanced technology.

Garbiñe Muguruza and Maria Sakkari are both promoting adidas’ collaboration with Finnish design brand Marimekko. The exclusive fall/winter 2021 collection that spans from tennis, swimwear and cycling to shoes and accessories is inspired by the ever-changing nature.

Marimekko is known for bold prints that have portrayed the spirit of Helsinki for seven decades. In this latest collaboration with adidas, Marimekko is reviving designer Maija Isola’s iconic Unikko (poppy) pattern from 1964.

Garbiñe Muguruza’s Y-back adidas Marimekko Dress, made with recycled ocean plastic, features a subtle carbon and black version of the legendary print.

The Spaniard’s tennis shoe is the white adidas SoleMatch Bounce.

Maria Sakkari of Greece opted for the bold Adidas Marimekko Tank and Skirt.

The Greek pairs the eye-catching separates with the matching adidas Barricade black and carbon shoes from the adidas x Marimekko collection.

Karolina Pliskova serves black elegance with Fila’s Slice Serve collection. The former World No.1's racerback tank features a flocked design on mesh at neckline, sides and back, while her 13.5" skort includes an asymmetrical mesh insert with flocked details and built-in shortie.

The Czech WTA player rounds out the glamorous black style with new Fila Axilus 2.5 Energized tennis shoes that feature rose gold details.

Anett Kontaveit and Lacoste nurture traditional style with contemporary fabrics and design details. The Estonian’s apparel -- the Lacoste Fall Tennis Polo Tank and Skirt -- features a subtle houndstooth pattern and striped accents that evoke a vintage look. The tank’s breathable mesh back panel, the skirt’s stylish side slit, and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric enhance the comfort and functionality of the garments.

The World No.8 completes the look with the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 women’s tennis shoes.

Iga Swiatek represents Asics in the Core Court Dress, a navy design with piping at the neckline and armholes. A keyhole cutout on the back adds visual interest to the sporty silhouette and improves ventilation.

The Pole’s Asics Gel Resolution 8 shoes are best suited for players who spend a lot of hours on court. Their outsoles are backed by a six-month durability guarantee. Besides durability, this model promises stability, cushioning and a secure fit.

Barbora Krejcikova, the only player to compete in both singles and doubles at this year’s WTA Finals, represents Head in a simple white tank and navy skirt. The Czech’s shoe model is the dark blue Head Sprint Pro 2.5.

