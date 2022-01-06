Surrendering just three games, the defending champion needed just over an hour to book her spot in the quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek rose to the occasion in more ways than one in a second-round victory over Leylah Fernandez on Thursday at the Adelaide International 1.

Losing just three games in a 6-1, 6-2 victory, the No.5 seed and defending champion extended her winning streak at the event to seven matches

After the match, Swiatek revealed that the first-ever meeting with Fernandez was not the only thing weighing on her mind, telling Barbara Schett-Eagle in her on-court interview: "I was in the mood, and that was great because I was pretty stressed since ... I was playing against a younger girl, which is pretty new for me. She's pretty talented and she's a Grand Slam finalist, so I knew it was going to be tricky."

From 1-1 in the first set—two games that stretched past deuce—Swiatek largely cruised: she hit 17 winners to just eight unforced errors, and never faced a break point in 74 minutes.

"I felt really confident," Swiatek added, "and I'm pretty happy that I could finish it really quickly and I didn't let go of focus."

She needed that focus down the stretch, as it took five match points to put Fernandez away. The Canadian saved three in her last service game, putting another hold on the board from 0-40 at 6-1, 5-1.

I'm sure we will have many close matches in the future @leylahfernandez

Thank you for today. #respect https://t.co/oO680ZNRyV — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 6, 2022

A streak of straight sets: Swiatek didn't lose a set in Adelaide last year en route to winning her second career title, and her sets won streak at the event has now reached 14.

Give her a (left) hand: With the win, Swiatek also improved to 14-3 against left-handers at pro level. She's won her last six matches against southpaws dating back to a 2020 loss to Arantxa Rus in Rome, just prior to her breakthrough victory at Roland Garros.

"I've never had a problem [playing against left-handers]," Swiatek said. "I had a few opponents who were lefties when I was younger, so I guess on every level I've had chances to play against lefties and I don't mind it, really."

A right-hander awaits Swiatek next, as she'll face either Aussie wildcard Priscilla Hon or former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka.

💯 Good one today. Glad that I was able to prevail because it's one of my goals for this year.



💯 To był dobry mecz. Jednym z moich celów na ten rok jest dominować na korcie i dziś to zrobiłam. pic.twitter.com/gAFHLGWyik — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 6, 2022

